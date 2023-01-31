Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Related
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
njspots.com
A National Treasure That Once Entertained George Washington
Instagram user and local historian @archi_guy recently shared some amazing facts about the historical Drake House, located in Plainfield, NJ. This museum is city-owned and operated by the Plainfield Historical Society. This place is unique because it was a place that George Washington and his company frequented during the Revolutionary War.
NJ Gov. Murphy: Killing of Sayreville councilwoman feels 'very specific'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally in 2021. He said there's no sign Eunice Dwumfour's death was an accident, and that he doesn't believe it was connected to her role as an elected official. [ more › ]
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
OnlyInYourState
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park
New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
shorelocalnews.com
Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns
Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Comments / 7