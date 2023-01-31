ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Girt, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
VERMONT STATE
njspots.com

A National Treasure That Once Entertained George Washington

Instagram user and local historian @archi_guy recently shared some amazing facts about the historical Drake House, located in Plainfield, NJ. This museum is city-owned and operated by the Plainfield Historical Society. This place is unique because it was a place that George Washington and his company frequented during the Revolutionary War.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park

New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns

Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

