The Rochester International Event Center held the Economic Summit this morning. The event gave insight into better business practices and predicted what the Rochester economy would look like for the years to come. Nearly seventeen companies were present to see how they can better serve the community and see financial growth. Bernard Baumohl, Chief Global Economist was the keynote speaker. He predicted that overall, we may avoid a national recession. In Minnesota - the Challenge is there are more jobs than workers - meaning employers may have to raise wages to attract employees.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO