KIMT
Ensuring quality education for Hmong children
KIMT NEWS 3 - Hmong refugees began coming to Minnesota in the 1970s. Today, there are more than 66,000 Hmong in the state - and the Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the country. The Hmong Early Childhood Coalition (HECC) began as a once-a-year...
KIMT
Rochester 2023 Economic Summit
The Rochester International Event Center held the Economic Summit this morning. The event gave insight into better business practices and predicted what the Rochester economy would look like for the years to come. Nearly seventeen companies were present to see how they can better serve the community and see financial growth. Bernard Baumohl, Chief Global Economist was the keynote speaker. He predicted that overall, we may avoid a national recession. In Minnesota - the Challenge is there are more jobs than workers - meaning employers may have to raise wages to attract employees.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
KIMT
Former RCTC football player sentenced for two violent incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) football player has been sentenced for two violent incidents. Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 22 of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.
KIMT
Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is seeking volunteers to help with its Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels brings volunteers together to deliver lunch to seniors and those with disabilities that are unable to prepare or easily access healthy meals. The need for volunteers is quite high right...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
KIMT
Minnesota bill looks at banning workplace retaliation against law enforcement officers that intervene in excessive force cases
MINNESOTA-A new bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement departments from discipling officers or deputies who intervene in excessive force cases is working its way through the Minnesota legislature. Departments and individual law enforcement officers would be legally banned from harassing, disciplining or threatening their employees or colleagues that intervene in...
KIMT
January 2023 was quite mild across the area
Did January seem to be pretty tame for Minnesota and Iowa? Well... temperatures were quite mild for January standards as several days featured temperatures over 10 degrees above average. Here's a look at some of the stats for some select cities. Rochester, MN: 4.6° above normal. Mason City, IA:...
KIMT
Minnesota DNR asking community members to refrain from feeding wildlife along roadways
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a lover of animals you may be tempted to feed the wildlife during this cold winter season but the Minnesota DNR is asking us all to hold back on that kind sentiment because it can actually be dangerous, and even deadly. Upland game research scientist,...
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
KIMT
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Friday morning
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. *...
KIMT
Company says it has deals for two-thirds of proposed carbon capture pipeline across Iowa
AMES, Iowa – The company behind plans for a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa says it has secured agreements with property owners making up more than two-third of the proposed route across the state. “Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions...
KIMT
Rochester bridal store closing after 43 years and is working to find new ownership
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A longtime business that has served generations of brides and grooms is abruptly closing its door. Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester says it is closing after 43 years. A Facebook post states “With the circumstances over the last three years, COVID being a main...
KIMT
Eyota City Council seeks to pursue funding for a new government center
EYOTA, Minn. - Eyota city council is looking to ask voters to approve a $400,000 municipal bond to purchase and renovate the former Bremer Bank building. The council has approved moving forward with the plan and is leaving it open to community members to make the final decision. Most of...
KIMT
Winter Weather Awareness: Anniversary of the February 1984 Blizzard
Described by many as a ‘wall of white’, the Blizzard of February 4th-5th, 1984 impacted a large swath of the Upper Midwest, including our area. 22 people died, including 16 in Minnesota and 1 in Iowa. It was the last time that many people died from winter weather in Minnesota.
KIMT
Health officials say bivalent COVID-19 boosters still available in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County health providers are reminding residents about the availability of bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says cases of COVID-19 are increasing while other respiratory illness rates are beginning to drop. CDC says a new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, is spreading quickly and being closely monitored.
KIMT
Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for threatening to use an AR-15 to shoot up a business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business with a semi-automatic rifle is sentenced. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochseter, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Smith pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of terroristic threats.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
KIMT
Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison
CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision. Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street. Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.
