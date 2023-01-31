When the pandemic began, corporations around the world quickly boosted their networks so that employees could work from home without compromising their cybersecurity. While many workers have returned to the office, the pandemic has changed the world forever, so demand for networking products and services is unlikely to fade. Therefore, in this piece, I evaluated two communications stocks -- CSCO and JNPR -- to see which is better. Upon closer analysis, it looks like CSCO is the better stock.

