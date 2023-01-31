Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Why Ford Stock Jumped 16% in January
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) gained last month as the automaker benefited from solid gains across the stock market, as inflation cooled off and expectations increased that the Federal Reserve would slow down interest rate hikes. As a cyclical manufacturer, Ford is sensitive to interest rates and the economy,...
CSCO vs. JNPR: Which Communications Stock is Better?
When the pandemic began, corporations around the world quickly boosted their networks so that employees could work from home without compromising their cybersecurity. While many workers have returned to the office, the pandemic has changed the world forever, so demand for networking products and services is unlikely to fade. Therefore, in this piece, I evaluated two communications stocks -- CSCO and JNPR -- to see which is better. Upon closer analysis, it looks like CSCO is the better stock.
Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) Offers Investors Multiple Ways to Win
A relatively staid consumer staples business like Altria (NYSE:MO) may not gets investors' hearts racing, but it offers investors multiple ways to win. Altria has a defensive, recession-resistant business. The company returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders, and the stock trades at a cheap valuation. These factors combine to make Altria an attractive stock, leaving me bullish.
ASML Stock (NASDAQ:ASML): The West’s Most Crucial Semiconductor Company
Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is at the forefront of the semiconductor industry and is of paramount importance to the West and its allies. The company's photolithography systems, which are essential for the production of semiconductors, have placed it in a unique position in today's geopolitical landscape. In light of this, it's no surprise that ASML's shares trade at a premium valuation.
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
Whether you're a brand new investor or have seen your fair share of market ups and downs, there's no denying that stock market events of the past months have tested even the most seasoned traders. While it's important to regularly evaluate your portfolio's balance to ensure your investment theses remain intact and the composition of your holdings aligns with your current risk tolerance, a down market doesn't mean you need to avoid investing or rush to sell off your stocks.
Daily Markets: Stocks Mixed After Fed Comments, Before Big Tech Earnings
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended the day up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Seng, which fell 0.52%. China’s Shanghai Composite closed essentially flat, eking out a 0.02% gain while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.20% and 0.24%, respectively. India’s Sensex gained 0.38% South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.78% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.14% higher, led by Technology. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board except for Norway and Denmark, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open.
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
DAL, UAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Set to Fly Higher in 2023?
Major U.S. airlines experienced pent-up travel demand last year following significant losses due to COVID-led travel restrictions. However, staffing issues, higher fuel costs, disruptions caused by weather, and capacity restrictions had an adverse impact on airlines. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we pit Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) against each other to find Wall Street’s favorite airline pick in 2023.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cuts Stake in 1847 Goedeker (GOED)
Fintel reports that Morgan Dempsey Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 8.56MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the...
