Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex Husband Says She Could Still Have A Good Match
Sable was one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling during the 90s. Sable’s debut had her involved in a storyline with her then-husband, Mark Mero. Her first major storyline had Sable managing her husband. The two separated after Mero found out Sable was involved in an affair with Brock Lesnar. Although the two have parted ways, Mero still has good things to say about his ex-wife.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestlingrumors.net
Tread Carefully: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Faces Backstage Heat Over Royal Rumble Tirade
He’s not like everyone else. There is no one quite like Brock Lesnar in the history of professional wrestling. With his amateur skills, mixed martial arts training and pure strength, Lesnar is not someone who can be duplicated. WWE knows this and has presented him as one of the biggest stars in the company’s history. That does not mean Lesnar is immune to criticism though and now he is in a bit of hot water.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
wrestletalk.com
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy...
Comments / 0