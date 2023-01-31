ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KFOR

DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified

DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar …. DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 2

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

