Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
OKC Police release body, dash camera footage for arrest of inmate who died in the Oklahoma County jail days later
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly tried to scam elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who they said was part of a scam to get money from an elderly victim. Police said a woman received a call saying her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. The woman went to her bank and got the money.
KFOR
DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified
DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar …. DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking to identify man in relation to stolen vehicle from Will Rogers Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car from Will Rogers Airport. Auto Theft Detectives say this person used a fake ID and stole a vehicle from the Will Rogers Airport back in December. If...
Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
okcfox.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 2
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KOAM) - The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
okcfox.com
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
okcfox.com
Reward of up to $50,000 offered after armed robbery of letter carrier in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A reward is being offered after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was the victim of an armed robbery on Wednesday. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kickingbird Road in Edmond. The suspect is described...
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
Comments / 0