The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona to host poet Cameron Barnett Feb. 16
ALTOONA, Pa. — Cameron Barnett will give a reading of his works on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 12:15 p.m. in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts on the Penn State Altoona campus. Barnett is the author of “The Drowning Boy's Guide to Water,” winner...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona to exhibit ‘Carpe Noctem’ by Maddie Quinn
ALTOONA, Pa. — “Carpe Noctem,” a body of work by Maddie Quinn, will run from Feb. 16 through March 16 in the McLanahan Gallery of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Quinn is an artist from Altoona,...
The Daily Collegian
Schreyer Honors College information session set for Feb. 16
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona's Honors Program will welcome Richard Stoller, assistant dean for Academic Affairs from the Schreyer Honors College, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Fireside Lounge of the Slep Student Center. Stoller will be on hand to provide information about...
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
When Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft arrived in Happy Valley last year, he brought along two of his high-ranking officials from his time at Boston College. He hired Vinnie James as deputy athletic director for internal operations and brought aboard Adam Miller as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State DuBois program highlight: Information technology
DuBOIS, Pa. – Within the information sciences and technology programs offered at Penn State DuBois, students and prospective students now have access to another program of study. Recently, many of Penn State’s campus have now begun offering a new bachelor’s degree in information technology. Penn State DuBois is one of those campuses, offering this new degree in addition to the associate’s degree in information sciences and technology that has been a staple of the campus for many years. Each of the Penn State campuses offering this degree has the ability to specialize their program in areas that they are notably strong in. Let’s take a closer look at information technology and the new degree program now available at Penn State DuBois.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
The Daily Collegian
John Coyle, pioneer of Penn State business logistics, leaves enduring legacy
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — While an untold number of friends and colleagues in the Penn State Smeal College of Business community will mourn the loss of John Coyle, they also will be able to celebrate what they gained by knowing him. Coyle, 87, died on Jan. 16 in State...
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone’s Gampe Commits to IUP
Tyrone senior three-sport standout Ross Gampe announced Wednesday that he will attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will play tight end for the Crimson Hawks. “I loved all the coaches and they are a great program,” said Gampe, “They compete for the PSAC championship and...
abc23.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
The Daily Collegian
Bike Den to host winter biking workshop Feb. 8
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students, faculty and staff, as well as local community members (ages 18 and older), are encouraged to attend a free winter biking 101 workshop from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Bike Den at University Park. This workshop will teach participants...
The Daily Collegian
EMS Sustainability Council hosting first-ever alumni panel discussion
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The student committee of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Sustainability Council will host its first alumni panel discussion, “Be the Change,” from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb 6 in 603 Barron Innovation Hub. “Solutions to climate and energy challenges...
State College
P-O makes girls wrestling program official
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
The Daily Collegian
What’s that sound? Automobile horn changed history and communications technology
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new book by Penn State faculty member Matt Jordan chronicles the rise and fall of the Klaxon automobile horn, one of the first great electrical consumer technologies of the 20th century. Jordan, associate professor and head of the Department of Film Production and Media Studies in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, will discuss his research into the iconic horn’s history at a book launch event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Foster Auditorium of Paterno Library.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
State College
SpringBoard expands in downtown Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — SpringBoard, a coworking space and small-business innovation center, is set to open in a new location in the heart of downtown Bellefonte. The community is invited to Open Coworking hours from noon to 4 p.m. with a kick-off party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at SpringBoard’s new location, 221 W. High St., No. 1300, Bellefonte. Cocktails and snacks will be provided by The Cakeshop by Tati and Gourmet Girl.
Meet the 10 applicants vying for a State College school board seat. What we know
Interviews will take place on Thursday.
wtaj.com
Somerset County teen becomes first PIAA certified junior official
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Referee shortages have caused games at the high school and junior levels to be cancelled in all states, and Pennsylvania is no exception. To combat this, the PIAA has created a program to allow high schoolers to become certified to officiate junior high games.
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
