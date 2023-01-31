DuBOIS, Pa. – Within the information sciences and technology programs offered at Penn State DuBois, students and prospective students now have access to another program of study. Recently, many of Penn State’s campus have now begun offering a new bachelor’s degree in information technology. Penn State DuBois is one of those campuses, offering this new degree in addition to the associate’s degree in information sciences and technology that has been a staple of the campus for many years. Each of the Penn State campuses offering this degree has the ability to specialize their program in areas that they are notably strong in. Let’s take a closer look at information technology and the new degree program now available at Penn State DuBois.

