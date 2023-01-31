Read full article on original website
Ski Resort Project Being Explored In Daggett County
A ski resort project is being explored in Daggett County. The Daggett County Commissioners shared details of the potential project in their monthly Daggett Post update. “We are working to support a developer that is interested in building a ski resort located near the Moose Pond,” shared the Commissioners. “Daggett County has received a grant that will be put towards the NEPA process with the Forest Service. This project would significantly increase winter tourism, year round full time employment, and a multitude of seasonal positions.” The Commissioners stated that the scope of the project would include lodging, employee housing, and other venues. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Safety Urged During Low Temperatures
The low temperatures throughout the region pose safety concerns. National Weather Service data reported Tuesday’s lows at 42 below zero in Craig and 18 below zero in Vernal. These were both new record lows for that date on those official reporting stations located at each City’s airport. There were reports of even lower temperatures in the surrounding areas for both. In response to the dangerous conditions, the American Red Cross of Utah is offering safety reminders during the freezing temperatures. As wind increases, heat is carried away from your body at a fast rate, which drives down your body temperature and makes you feel much colder than it is outside. Dress properly for winter weather: A coat, scarf, hat, gloves, and water-resistant boots are a good start. Early signs of hypothermia are shivering and pale, cold skin. Late signs of hypothermia include loss of ability to shiver, disorientation, a glassy stare, and unresponsiveness. In your homes and properties, there are several things you can do to prevent frozen pipes. Open cabinet doors to circulate warmer air around plumbing. Let cold water drip from the faucet at a trickle. Don’t set your temperature below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
Uintah County Emergency Management: Prepare Now For Spring Flooding
Uintah County Emergency Management has a message you may not want to hear but it is the message you need to hear. There will be spring flooding thanks to the extreme amounts of snow piled up and that means now is the time to prepare your home and business for the likelihood of flooding. So what should you do to prepare? First, purchase and even fill sandbags ahead of time to use in the event you need to protect your home from flood waters. Second, have a professional install check-valves in plumbing to prevent flood waters from backing up into the drains of your home. Make sure your sump pump is working and consider having a backup. Make sure your electric circuit breakers, or fuses, are clearly marked for each area of your home. Third, contact your insurance company or agent to explore purchasing flood insurance. This must be done before there is even a threat of flooding so make that call right away. Finally, clear the snow from around your foundation; a recommended distance of at least 6 to 12 inches. It doesn’t take much precipitation and snow to create about two inches of surface water.
Local Business Owner Named 2022 WBC Utah Entrepreneur Of The Year
An award was given to a deserving recipient on Tuesday during the Vernal Chamber Luncheon. Uintah County Economic Development, Vernal Innovation Hub, and Vernal Chamber recognized Abbi Hollenbeck for receiving the 2022 Women’s Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah) Entrepreneur of the Year award. “It was so exciting to learn that a Uintah County business has been selected for this prestigious award,” shares Innovation Hub manager Lori Haslem. “She is a great example to local business owners and the citizens of Uintah County.” Abbi and her husband Brandon started Vengeance PowerSports, located on Highway 40 in Ballard, in 2019. Unlike other industries, the COVID pandemic gave a boost to the powersport industry as families spent more time outdoors together. Abbi joined the Women’s Business Center of Utah to access resources as their business continued to grow.
Uintah County Working On Snow Removal Ordinance
The excessive snow and challenges with snow removal on Uintah County roads and in subdivisions is on the radar of the Uintah County Commission. Last week, the Commissioners and members of the Uintah County Roads Department discussed the issue while exploring the formation of a new Ordinance. The Ordinance will outline the process for clearing the streets in a safe manner and what the requirements are for snow removal within the County. Scott Hardman with the Road Department stated that they are running out of places to put the snow and that it is becoming a hazard. It was also brought up that there will be drainage issues when the snow starts to melt. It is expected a draft of the Ordinance will be presented to the Commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
Bill To Fund Crisis Receiving Center In Uintah Basin Progresses To Senate
A bill that aims to fund two new mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, including one in the Uintah Basin, is progressing in the Utah legislative session. HB66 was approved by the House last week and is now before the Senate Rules Committee. Receiving centers are becoming more common in the state to serve as crisis response sites for individuals experiencing behavioral, mental health, or substance abuse challenges in need of immediate intervention and stabilization. Usually law enforcement responds to these situations and the receiving center offers an appropriate alternative to the ER or jail for those just needing crisis intervention. In August of 2022, state and local criminal justice partners met in Vernal to explore criminal justice services and struggles in the Uintah Basin. The possibility of a receiving center was supported as an option to relieve the strained system.
Author Event Has Over 300 Residents In Uintah County Participate
An author event had a widespread impact in Uintah County last week. Over 300 residents participated with author and speaker Nicholas Townsend Smith as he introduced them to his “Giants” program. This included teaching schoolchildren from two different local schools and their teachers, juvenile system children, the Innovation Hub, and inmates at Uintah County Jail. Smith and Guy Collett, who helped organize the events in Vernal, were arrested and processed just like inmates would be, before teaching the principles of the 12 Journeys and those found in Smith’s book The Giants and the Smalls. Follow their adventures on the Tribe of Giants on Facebook, Wake Up With Giants TV on YouTube, and of course, giantsandsmalls.com.
Interested In Improvements To The Manila Shooting Range? Here’s How To Help
If you are interested in seeing improvements to the Manila Shooting Range this message is for you. Daggett County is preparing to submit a Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant application specifically for funding to improve the Manila Shooting Range. There will be a need for matching funds and the County Economic Development Board has pledged to donate up to $10,000 dollars of their Fiscal Year 2024 funds matching private donations dollar for dollar in order to accumulate enough to qualify for the grant. Those that would like to volunteer to help in this effort and those interested in getting more details on the proposal are invited to a meeting this Saturday, February 4th, at the Daggett County Courthouse at 1pm. Letters of support for the application are appreciated.
Community Mourning Loss Of Young Man Killed In Highway 40 Crash
The community is mourning the loss of a young man who was killed in a crash on Highway 40 in Uintah County on Monday morning. UBTech was given permission to share the young man’s identity. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share a student, Chance Smith, passed away yesterday in a vehicle accident on his way to UBTech,” shares their announcement. “Please keep Chance’s family, friends, classmates, and the UBTech family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Chance was an Auto Technology student and was recently nominated and celebrated as student of the month.” Chance was known as a hard worker who was happy and personable. UBTech shared that they partnered with Northeastern Counseling to provide grievance counseling to UBTech students, faculty, and staff. Utah Highway Patrol shared that the accident took place on slick roads due to winter conditions.
