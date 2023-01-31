ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

worldboxingnews.net

The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr to trigger rematch clause for Liam Smith fight

By Craig Daly: Liam Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom says that Chris Eubank Jr will be activating the rematch clause for a second fight against his fighter. If the rematch takes place, it would go down in late May in Anfield, Liverpool. Shalom says Eubank Jr’s “pride is hurt” from...
worldboxingnews.net

UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout

A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner had a Problem: Volume 1 – Bankruptcy

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner listed the twenty problems he’s overcome ahead of his return to action on February 25. World Boxing News begins the countdown with number one – bankruptcy. Broner took to social media to break down every obstacle overcome during his problematic time when his...
OHIO STATE
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Is Artur Beterbiev Good Enough to Beat Dmitry Bivol?

Artur Beterbiev is a tremendous talent with exceptional power, and he proved that again this past weekend when he successfully defended his unified light heavyweight crown against Anthony Yarde. It was a very entertaining contest where both boxers exhibited heart and courage, but in the end the bludgeoning power of Beterbiev won the day via 8th round stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference

By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title

Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...

