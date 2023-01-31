Read full article on original website
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou fight if Oleksandr Usyk negotiations fall apart
The fight to make in the heavyweight boxing world right now is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for all the alphabet soup world titles. But if a deal can’t be reached soon, Tyson Fury has let his promoter Frank Warren know that he wants former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
sportszion.com
“Negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful” Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley expresses outrage on failed KSI fight
Former Welterweight champion Tyron ‘T-Wood’ Woodley has recently come forward with information relating to a failed Tyron Woodley vs KSI fight contract. The 170lber is no longer in his prime and many suspect him to be fighting for money. Unfortunately, he was treated poorly probably owing to his bad record in the past.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
worldboxingnews.net
The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr to trigger rematch clause for Liam Smith fight
By Craig Daly: Liam Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom says that Chris Eubank Jr will be activating the rematch clause for a second fight against his fighter. If the rematch takes place, it would go down in late May in Anfield, Liverpool. Shalom says Eubank Jr’s “pride is hurt” from...
worldboxingnews.net
UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout
A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner had a Problem: Volume 1 – Bankruptcy
Former boxing champion Adrien Broner listed the twenty problems he’s overcome ahead of his return to action on February 25. World Boxing News begins the countdown with number one – bankruptcy. Broner took to social media to break down every obstacle overcome during his problematic time when his...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury makes deal with Tommy to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal trainer in the event of him losing to Jake Paul
On February 26, the long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take place, and Tyson Fury has warned his brother if he loses, he may end up working as a personal trainer for Cristiano Ronaldo. Two-time heavyweight boxing world champion and already legendary fighter Tyson Fury has...
Eddie Hearn vows Anthony Joshua will make ‘a statement’ in do-or-die comeback fight with Jermaine Franklin
EDDIE HEARN insists Anthony Joshua will make "a statement" in his high-stakes showdown with Jermaine Franklin. AJ, 33, will look to resurrect his career against the American at London's O2 Arena in April in what will be his first outing since consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Defeat to Franklin would...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Artur Beterbiev wins but doesn't impress; where does he land?
Light heavyweight unified champion Artur Beterbiev scored another TKO victory in his latest fight, but was that enough to move up in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings?
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Is Artur Beterbiev Good Enough to Beat Dmitry Bivol?
Artur Beterbiev is a tremendous talent with exceptional power, and he proved that again this past weekend when he successfully defended his unified light heavyweight crown against Anthony Yarde. It was a very entertaining contest where both boxers exhibited heart and courage, but in the end the bludgeoning power of Beterbiev won the day via 8th round stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Jake Paul the Hero Boxing Needs or an Opportunist Exploiting Gullible Viewers?
By Alex Fesl: On February 26, 2023, Jake Paul 6–0 (4 KOs), will be taking on Tommy Fury 8–0 (4 KOs), at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the third attempt for the two to face off in the squared circle. In the first...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title
Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
