Arkansas State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would keep Ohio primaries at one time

(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants the state’s primary elections to stay consistent, rather than moving in different years in an attempt to make the state more important in presidential elections. During presidential primary years, Ohio moves its traditional early-May primary to mid-March, hoping it gives...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access

(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House

BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Florida Legislature headed to special session to deal with Disney status

(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday. One...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
PINEVILLE, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee

Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5 percent, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s fiscal health as new Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, gets ready to give his first budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly on March 7.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

