Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
411mania.com
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months
A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
The Rock is still open to a WWE WrestleMania match
Even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t appear at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, he is still open to a WrestleMania match. WWE is hosting WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Apr. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 2. With WrestleMania “going Hollywood,” fans speculated that it could set the stage for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make his in-ring return. Not to mention that there were reports months ago that the plan was for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, there were reports indicating that The Rock would not be in ring shape for WWE’s biggest show of the year.
Wrestle Zone
Report: Current WrestleMania Match Planned For Ronda Rousey, Edge vs. Balor Update
Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE TV in recent weeks, but according to a new report, she is in the company’s plans for WrestleMania 39. Rousey last appeared on WWE programming on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. She defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez before Charlotte Flair returned and beat her in an impromptu title match. She missed the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, and her status for WrestleMania seemed unclear.
PWMania
No Creative Plans for WWE SmackDown Star Who Has Been Cleared of Injury for Months
Aliyah has been absent from WWE SmackDown for months, but it appears that her absence is not due to an injury. In September, Aliyah suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain. She was working on SmackDown with Raquel Rodriguez at the time, and the injury forced her to miss a few weeks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn had the support of a few people in WWE to headline WrestleMania 39
Fans and wrestlers have praised WWE for the storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. It grew organically, as confirmed by Zayn in various interviews where he initially thought it would be a good way to be mentioned with Reigns on television, never thinking it would get or last to the point that it did.
Yardbarker
Top WWE stars are doing strong merchandise sales
WWE started the road to WrestleMania 39 in April following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event that was capped off with a hot angle where Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to challenge...
ComicBook
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?
WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Comments / 0