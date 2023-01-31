Read full article on original website
Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field
Dubai's shipbuilding and shiprepair company Drydocks World and Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions have established a joint venture to upgrade the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank offshore oil and gas field in the UK, the Government of Dubai media office confirmed Friday. The joint venture signed...
Uptime's Gangway's for Pelagic Wind Services CSOVs
Uptime International has secured two contracts with Cochin Shipyard in India, for the supply of logistics systems to be included on their newbuild offshore wind service vessels being built for Pelagic Wind Services. Uptime's scope includes complete personnel and cargo logistics systems, each consisting of an all-electric, 30 m autonomous...
Demand Wanes for Larger Dry Bulk Vessels
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index dropped to its lowest level in more than two years on Thursday, pressured by slowing demand for capesize and panamax vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 28...
Zero-emission Maritime Operations: Ship-aH2oy Project Gets EU Funding
Horizon Europe, the EU's key funding program for research and innovation, will fund the Ship-aH2oy project aimed at developing and demonstrating a zero-emission propulsion technology on board ships using green hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) on a megawatt scale. The European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA)...
'Party is over': Hapag Lloyd CEO Says Freight Rates to Keep Declining
Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany's liner Hapag Lloyd, the world's number five by transport capacity. "The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping business," CEO Rolf Habben Jansen told reporters at...
James Fisher’s Second Dual-fuel Vessel Enters Service
James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has taken delivery of its second 6,000dwt LNG dual-fuel tanker, Lady Maria Fisher, which will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE) alongside its existing fleet. Built and launched at China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China, the vessel is currently transporting...
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Study
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding recently completed a conceptual study with INPEX CORPORATION for an ammonia bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia fuel to ships. Since ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, it is expected to be utilized as a stable source of clean energy in the future, and is getting attention as a fuel that will greatly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.
WindServe Marine Secures Loan for Offshore Wind CTV Construction
WindServe Marine, a U.S. offshore wind support services company, has secured a loan from The Washington Trust Company, for the construction of three new 88-foot crew transfer vessels (CTV), recently commissioned by Ørsted, the largest offshore wind developer in the world. "Washington Trust was founded on the southwestern shoreline...
'Mega Green Port' Project Planned in Åland
OX2 and the Bank of Åland’s mutual fund subsidiary Ålandsbanken Fondbolag, which are developing the Noatun North and Noatun South offshore wind power projects near Finland’s Åland archipelago in the Baltic Sea, have initiated a feasibility study for the planning and establishment of a “Mega Grön Hamn” (Mega Green Port) with a location coexisting with the port of Långnäs in Åland. The project is part of an effort to create a green hub in Åland, with an extra focus in this project on the shipping segment and the establishment of new business operations in Åland.
Euronav Beats Q4 Revenue Estimate on Crude Tanker Recovery
Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav EUAV.BR reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, driven by large crude tanker recovery and seasonal demand for crude oil. The tanker market, which has battled low earnings since the pandemic first hit oil demand, got a boost last year as Russia...
Joey D’Isernia Named CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) on Thursday announced Joey D’Isernia has been appointed CEO and chairman of the board, succeeding company founder Brian D’Isernia, who is retiring after more than 46 years in the role. “We all stood on Brian’s shoulders as he built this company from the...
Wagenborg's Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Decommissioning Works in the Southern North Sea
Offshore vessel operator Wagenborg Offshore said Tuesday it had secured a long-term deal with an unnamed energy major for the deployment of a multi-purpose offshore vessel. According to Wagenborg, the vessel will support subsea activities and decommissioning works in the Southern North Sea. Wagenborg said that an existing young PX121...
Dalian Coking Coal Slumps as Traders Eye Australian Supply
Chinese coking coal futures extended losses to hit their lowest in four weeks on Wednesday, as traders kept an eye on a batch of Australian coal cargoes expected to arrive soon in top steel producer China. Rising Chinese steel inventories also weighed on overall market sentiment, analysts said. China is...
Panama Recovers $15.7 Million in Wages Owed to Seafarers
The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) said it has recovered more than $15.7 million in wage payments owed to seafarers who sail on Panamanian-flagged vessels. Under its current administration, through the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM), the AMP said it has recovered $15,763,052.24 for vessel crewmembers, including $5,315,909.99 in 2022. The...
Contract Finalized for Two New Ferries for the Little Minch
Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) confirmed the signing of the Bank Refund Guarantee (BRG) for two new vessels for the Little Minch routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Work to build the ferries will now begin at Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, with an expected delivery date...
UK Freeports Risk Harboring International Crime
A significant element of the U.K. government’s levelling up plan to create thousands of jobs, regenerate more deprived areas and attract overseas investors is the introduction of freeports. These special low-tax trading zones allow all kinds of businesses to trade. Under the U.K. model, freeports can encompass two different...
Baltic Dry Index Logs Fifth Straight Weekly Drop
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the fifth straight week on Friday, pressured by weaker rates across vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 19...
No Link Between Whale Deaths and Offshore Wind, NOIA Says
Several dead whales have recently washed up on the shores of New York and New Jersey, with environmental groups blaming the offshore wind industry and calling for its halt. The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), which represents the offshore oil and gas and offshore renewables industries in the United States, said that while it was true that there was an unusual whale mortality on the Atlantic coast, there was no connection to the offshore wind industry.
Silja Europe Propulsion Control Makeover Aims to Save 6% on Fuel
Qtagg recently secured an order on a total upgrade of Silja Europa’s propulsion control system, a makeover designed to decrease the ship’s fuel consumption by 6% and CO2 emissions by 2096 tons yearly, according to the manufacturer. The overhaul includes engine speed governors, fuel rack actuators, pitch control and voyage optimization with EcoPilot.
Baltic Index Drops to Lowest Since June 2020
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell to its lowest since June 2020, weighed by weaker demand for capesize and panamax vessels. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 13 points, or 1.9%, to 668 on Wednesday.
