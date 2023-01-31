ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Johnson
3d ago

Capital hill there's nothing but a organized crime syndicate. It's used as a way for our politicians to enrich themselves at the expense of the American people.

Publius Red
3d ago

Sen Ernst... fired should be the least of their concerns. How about felony fraud and embezzlement not to mention that many suggest collusion among them to defraud the United States of America. G.D.!!! Jail time 20 years apiece.

james Allen
3d ago

Those Federal employees guilty of fraudulent federal loans needs to be prosecuted and fired from their Federal jobs no matter what level of employment they hold. Sadly, I don't think that will happen because the Feds will be to afraid of being called racist, sexist, or some other thing while be afraid of Unions and more bad publicity.

