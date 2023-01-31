Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management
Michigan State University has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP. MSU is the only university in Michigan and the Big Ten Conference to receive accreditation. It is the third institution nationwide to receive a second term. EMAP is an independent non-profit...
Spring Conference on Teaching & Learning: Community, Conversation, and Classroom Experience
The Return of MSU's 2023 Spring Conference on Teaching & Learning: Community, Conversation, and Classroom Experience. Organized by the Center for Teaching & Learning Innovation (CTLI). A conference where MSU educators gather to share approaches, tools, and techniques that support teaching and learning. Learn more and register at: https://teachingcenter.msu.edu/conference. About...
Educator of the Month, February 2023: Sewwandi Abeywardana
Michigan State University is fortunate to have passionate educators who are committed to enhancing the experience of their students and who help to provide the best education possible. The Graduate School is featuring some of these educators – graduate and postdoc educators - every month to share their unique stories...
MSU hosts Alumni Distinguished Scholarship event on campus
On a brisk Friday morning, over 500 high school students and their supporters came to the Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center to take part in the first of two Alumni Distinguished Scholarship events, to learn more about the Michigan State community and to compete for scholarships. Prospective students who were...
MGSP Spotlight: Liz Armstrong
MSU PLS is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 MGSP Scholarship is junior Liz Armstrong who is studying Political Science and minoring in Law, Justice, and Public Policy. Liz is interning with Michigan State Rep. Tullio Liberati. From Harbor Springs Michigan, Liz has frequently volunteered at Challenge Mountain...
A civil rights leader’s legacy at MSU
The ‘William G. Anderson Lecture Series: Slavery to Freedom’ honors an invaluable member of the Michigan State University community. Before the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine came to Fee Hall in East Lansing in 1971, it was the Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine. Located in Pontiac, the school obtained a charter to establish the college in 1964 and first admitted students in 1969.
Younsuk Dong: Increasing Crop Yield and Reducing Water Consumption with Precision Irrigation
Younsuk Dong, an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist at the MSU Department of Biosystem and Agricultural Engineering (BAE), has created a system that will improve irrigation and plant disease management. Dong’s hardware, entitled the Low-Cost Monitoring System (LOCOMOS), is aimed at helping farmers determine optimal crop water patterns and can...
MSU Theatre presents family fun with ‘Charlotte’s Web’
Michigan State University’s Department of Theatre presents "Charlotte’s Web," adapted by Joseph Robinette, running Feb. 17-26 in the Fairchild Theater. This production is for all ages. Based on E.B. White’s story of a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, this treasured tale explores bravery,...
