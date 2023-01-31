Read full article on original website
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan
Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
metroatlantaceo.com
If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?
Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
Georgia officials mum on incentives offered to global auto parts supplier
(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company. Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah...
metroatlantaceo.com
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
metroatlantaceo.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate
The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a […] The post Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
metroatlantaceo.com
Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability
As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
saportareport.com
Plant Vogtle is almost complete — time to celebrate?
By Guest Columnist PATTY DURAND, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2. As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia, and the only nuclear plant under construction in the country. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? And is it time to thank the Georgia Public Service Commission for its approval and oversight?
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: India agrees to a 70% reduction on pecan tariffs levied against farmers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff made a huge announcement on Wednesday, impacting Georgia pecan farmers. Ossoff announced India's government has agreed to reduce tariffs on America's pecan farmers by 70%. Although the new tariff agreement is a done deal, Ossoff said a date for commencement has not yet...
Hyundai supplier plans $76M Georgia plant, hiring 500
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Hyundai Motor Group supplier announced Wednesday that it will invest $76 million in a new plant near Savannah to manufacture parts for the automaker's upcoming in plant in nearby Ellabell, hiring more than 500 workers. Seoyon E-HWA said it will build the plant to make...
metroatlantaceo.com
Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
Albany Herald
PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?
As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
metroatlantaceo.com
Allen Lumpkin of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard on Ransomware
Allen Lumpkin of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard talks about protecting your company against cybersecurity threats and avoiding being threatened by cyber criminals. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
metroatlantaceo.com
Seoyon E-HWA Joins Growing List of Hyundai Suppliers, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
allongeorgia.com
Reps Gaines and Gullett Introduce Legislation to Hold Prosecutors Accountable
State Representatives Houston Gaines (R-Athens) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas) today introduced legislation to ensure that district attorneys and solicitors general in Georgia are held responsible for misconduct in office. Reps. Gaines and Gullett introduced two separate measures focused on this issue. “If a prosecutor is not doing his or her...
waynecountynews.net
Wayne Medical Center CEO Tyler Taylor Accepts Position in Georgia
Maury Regional Health recently announced that Wayne Medical Center Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tyler Taylor will be leaving his post at the hospital in late February to serve as CEO at a hospital in Georgia. Taylor joined Maury Regional Health in 2013 and has served in several leadership roles, the...
Comments / 0