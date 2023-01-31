One of the first regulated digital banks in Hong Kong, has announced the appointment of Ronald Iu as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. According to the bank, Iu joined ZA International, the parent company of ZA Bank, as Chief Strategy Officer in February 2022, and later became Chief Risk Officer of ZA Bank. He has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, ranging from risk management, sales, and marketing to developing innovative Fintech products.

1 DAY AGO