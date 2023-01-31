ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish

Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
crowdfundinsider.com

Second Mover Advantage: Crypto Council Comments on UK’s Push to Regulate Crypto, Embrace Digital Asset Innovation

Yesterday, the UK government announced that it would assist the crypto industry by providing robust regulation of the emerging innovation. As industry insiders acutely understand, without clearly defined rules, risk increases, generating hesitancy and undermining acceptance of the technology. While policymakers in the US have yet to pursue a similar...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Looks to Support Innovation as HM Treasury Plans to Regulate Crypto, Launches Consultation Seeking Industry Input

The UK government has announced its intent to “robustly regulate crypto-asset activities.” In recent years, the UK has expressed its intent to become a crypto hub – supporting innovation while crafting a regime that provides sufficient consumer protections and transparency. The goal is to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to grow the economy while enabling innovation. Crypto assets will be regulated similarly to traditional financial offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech iwoca Achieves Net Profitability as Demand for SME Capital Surges

Iwoca reaches net profitability in Q4 2022 and experiences over 50% increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses funded across the UK and Germany. This comes as iwoca “increases its funding line with Pollen Street Capital from £125m to £170m.” The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – “including all products and repeat customers – grew by over 50% in 2022 vs. 2021.”
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Zopa Secures £75M to Accelerate Growth in 2023

Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in order “to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank.”. The deal cements and markedly “enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors.”. The proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC Is Looking for Digital Asset, Tokenization Professionals

The crypto-asset industry might have been struggling during the past year, however, global banking institution HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) is looking to enhance its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenization professionals. The new roles, both at HSBC‘s Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones

Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Kraken Releases Latest Transparency Report

In an effort to lead the industry in “trust” and “transparency” on their mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency, Kraken is pleased to release its 2022 Transparency Report. The 2022 Transparency Report “provides a summary of how they protect their clients’ privacy and financial freedom...
crowdfundinsider.com

Traditional Money Management Tools Fall Short of Client Expectations: Report

Personetics, the global leader in financial data-driven customer engagement, released a report titled “Spotlight on North America: Banks and Credit Unions Need to Promote Customers’ Financial Well-Being.”. The report, based “on a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Personetics, details the opportunities and challenges associated with...
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees

The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm ViewTrade Reports Steady Growth, Anticipates Continued Momentum in 2023

ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, announced extensive client growth over the course of 2022 as the firm continues to expand, “now serving financial services firms in 26 countries.”. Culminating in the launch of a carrying broker services offering in December, 2022 was a year of tremendous growth for...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: ZA Bank Appoints New CEO

One of the first regulated digital banks in Hong Kong, has announced the appointment of Ronald Iu as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. According to the bank, Iu joined ZA International, the parent company of ZA Bank, as Chief Strategy Officer in February 2022, and later became Chief Risk Officer of ZA Bank. He has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, ranging from risk management, sales, and marketing to developing innovative Fintech products.
crowdfundinsider.com

Banking Institutions Should Secure Role in Digital Identity: Report

A report published by Mobey Forum’s Digital Identity Expert Group has identified unique opportunities for banks “to leverage their position as custodians of personal data to offer value-added digital identity services and become brokers of trust in the digital economy.”. The report suggests “that for digital identity systems...
crowdfundinsider.com

GSS, Silent Eight to Deliver Sanctions Screening for Financial Services

Global Screening Services (GSS) and Silent Eight, have today announced that following a competitive selection process, Silent Eight’s flagship AI technology “will power sanctions adjudications in the GSS platform.”. By implementing Silent Eight’s machine-learning platform (Iris), GSS will “adjudicate false positives while at the same time surface potential...
crowdfundinsider.com

SEJ Services, DailyPay to Provide Employees with a Critical Financial Wellness Benefit

SEJ Services, which claims to be the most-trusted choice for janitorial and facility services throughout the Southeastern United States, has partnered with DailyPay–the provider of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, SEJ Services adds “an essential financial tool to its existing suite of employee benefits allowing employees to access their...
