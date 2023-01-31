Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Democratic House Leader Jeffries demands McCarthy reappoint Schiff, Swalwell to Intelligence Committee
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappoint Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar to the House Intelligence Committee.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'reminds me of my friends from high school'
McCarthy once found himself condemning Greene's incendiary rhetoric. Now, they're political chums.
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Byron Donalds is asked about George Santos, points out Democratic senator who 'lied about his service'
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said Wednesday that George Santos should be allowed to sit on House committees while a possible House ethics investigation plays out.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'
Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.
House Democrats pressure Kevin McCarthy to keep his promise on stock trade ban after they were burned by Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi wrote a bill to ban stock trading without their input. Now, they're calling on Kevin McCarthy to put his money where his mouth is.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace calls on George Santos to resign: ‘That guy does not cut it’
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina blasted embattled fellow GOP Representative George Santos of New York and said he should resign. The South Carolina Republican spoke to The Independent in an exclusive interview. “I mean, if you look at the allegations about his campaign finance, there are serious issues there,” she said.Specifically, federal prosecutors are investigating irregularities regarding financial disclosures and loans, according to NBC News. “Nothing he has ever said has turned out to be true.” “He should resign, but he won't and if you watch the press gaggled up, chase him around Capitol Hill, he's...
Republicans Remove Ilhan Omar From House Foreign Affairs Committee
The vote is payback for Democrats booting Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from committees in 2021.
Republican George Santos finishes month in Congress with fewer friends, more questions
GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shifted from defending Republican George Santos to saying he has "new questions" about the freshman House lawmaker.
Rep. George Santos quits House committee seats amid uproar over lies: What we know
Republican George Santos, amid calls to step down from Congress, resigned from two House committees a day after meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
George Santos says he’s stepping down from committees after GOP leaders refused to do anything
George Santos (R-N.Y.) watches floor proceedings during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) George Santos told the Republican Caucus Tuesday that he was willing to step down from committee assignments, Punchbowl News'...
