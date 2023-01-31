ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
The Independent

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace calls on George Santos to resign: ‘That guy does not cut it’

Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina blasted embattled fellow GOP Representative George Santos of New York and said he should resign. The South Carolina Republican spoke to The Independent in an exclusive interview. “I mean, if you look at the allegations about his campaign finance, there are serious issues there,” she said.Specifically, federal prosecutors are investigating irregularities regarding financial disclosures and loans, according to NBC News. “Nothing he has ever said has turned out to be true.” “He should resign, but he won't and if you watch the press gaggled up, chase him around Capitol Hill, he's...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy