Citrus County Chronicle
Augsburg deals Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen a 2nd straight loss
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mergim Berisha scored for Augsburg to beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Friday and deal the visitors their second consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Berisha capitalized on some poor Leverkusen defending to head in Arne Engels’ corner for what proved to be the winning goal in the 55th minute.
Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0
LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez's debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
Women's World Cup hosts urge FIFA not to sign Saudi sponsor
GENEVA (AP) — Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand urged FIFA on Wednesday not to sign a sponsor deal with the tourism authority of Saudi Arabia where “rights of women remain severely restricted.”. Leaders of the two national soccer federations warned in a letter to...
Greenwood's future remains uncertain after charges dropped
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A year after his arrest, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is free to resume a soccer career that looked set to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport. Where he goes from here, however, is unknown.
Olympic echoes of boycott era as Ukraine vs IOC intensifies
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A contest that could define the 2024 Paris Olympics is playing out 18 months before medals are awarded. It's giving the International Olympic Committee a political challenge with echoes of the 1980s. Ukraine fired up its campaign on Friday to have Russia and military ally...
