Franklin, MA

Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA

