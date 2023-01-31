Read full article on original website
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Dartmouth Fire Departments respond to blaze at Route 6 auto dealership
A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics last night, kept a structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop on State Road. A call came into Westport dispatch just after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for flames showing at 735 State...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
Hospital discharge papers for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard found in duffel bag
The family of a Ware man missing for more than a week is questioning why their father was discharged from a Massachusetts hospital only a day after being admitted for psychiatric evaluation. Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 22.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
