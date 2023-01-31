Read full article on original website
Breaking Muscle
Shaun Clarida Shows Off 86-Kilogram (190-Pound) Body Weight Ahead of 2023 Arnold Classic
In his current competitive ventures, Shaun Clarida has little to prove. The bodybuilder has won two of the last three 212 Olympia titles (2020, 2022) and, as he maintains his impeccable physique with diligent nutrition and training, he seems destined to continue said reign for as long as he pleases. However, for the time being, the athlete might be ready to challenge himself and try ventures outside his usual comfortable scope. He’s implied as much by competing in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic in the Men’s Open division.
Breaking Muscle
Strongman Tyler Scott Obringer Axle Presses a Massive 192.8 Kilograms (425 Pounds)
At this moment in time, Tyler Scott Obringer remains a relative unknown in strength sports. He’s got a limited competitive history and hasn’t been someone to step into the limelight just yet. Though with potential rising stars (or blazing comets), it’s sometimes hard to predict when precisely they’ll streak across the sky. Judging by his latest earth-shattering display of power in the gym, it might be time to keep tabs on Obringer’s various exploits in the year 2023.
Breaking Muscle
Strongman Legend Hafthor Björnsson Receives International Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Hafthor Björnsson is best known in the strength sports world for his stellar work with Atlas Stones, log lifts, and deadlifts. Such a steadfast commitment to the former 2018 World’s Strongest Man champion’s strength work has earned him a deserved spot among some of the greatest athletes in history.
