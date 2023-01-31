Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
Will Miami set a hot weather record? How does the weekend look? What the forecast says
Sizzle and soak. That’s your South Florida weekend forecast in short, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Friday “we could have some records in jeopardy along the East Coast,” said senior meteorologist Robert Garcia. “Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, all three could come close to the records that were set in 1985 for high temperatures.”
Warm weather continues for South Florida before cooler air arrives this weekend
MIAMI -- South Florida will see more warm weather Thursday ahead of a cold front expected to bring cooler weather and a chance for rain this weekend.CBS meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the mercury would top out in the low- to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. "Record heat is possible and the humidity will remain high," she said, adding that the low temperature would dip only to the low 70s overnight.The temperature is expected to rise to the upper 80s for Friday before a cold front arrives in the area.Gonzalez said the system will bring scattered showers Friday night into Saturday, when the temperature is expected to climb to the upper 70s.There is a 60 percent chance of showers Saturday.Elsewhere, famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Click10.com
New rooftop lounge brings a taste of Spain to Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is bringing a taste of Barcelona to Miami’s Coconut Grove. It’s called Level 6 because it sits on the 6th floor, so get ready to level up at this place. From the food to the drinks, and of course the views,...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Miami New Times
January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
foodgressing.com
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
wmfe.org
A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Urban Air Adventure Park Planned for Pembroke Pines and Homestead
The world’s largest indoor adventure park operator continues to expand in Florida
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
floridianpress.com
FIU Ranks Among Top 10 Colleges in America
University education has become a hotly contested political issue over the years in regard to high costs for students. Florida looks to be ahead of the game nationwide with multiple schools nationally recognized, but surprisingly Florida International University (FIU) is ranked as one the Top 10 schools in the country.
progressivegrocer.com
Kroger Broadens Delivery in South Florida
The outlook is sunny for The Kroger Co. and online shoppers in south Florida. The retailer opened a new 60,000-square-foot spoke facility in the area to work in conjunction with its fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla. The addition of the spoke facility will widen Kroger’s delivery service in the Miami...
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
