France 24
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
France 24
Ukraine launches a wave of anti-corruption busts ahead of EU summit
Ukraine on Wednesday announced searches of government buildings and the homes of high-profile ministers and oligarchs as part of a clampdown on corruption. The move comes ahead of a gathering of European leaders in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s path towards EU membership. Among those targeted by coordinated searches on...
France 24
Live: EU, G7 and Australia adopt price cap on Russian oil
European Union member states, the Group of Seven industrialised countries and Australia said Friday that they adopted a price cap on Russian oil. The move is the latest part of an international push to limit Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest for his assault on Ukraine by targeting his key exports. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Iran's nuclear programme at a 'dangerous point', Macron says after talks with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced on Thursday the "headlong rush" of Iran's nuclear programme after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Paris to seek a stronger European stance against Tehran. In a statement released after a dinner meeting in the Elysee Palace, Macron warned that Tehran...
France 24
Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay to begin in Marseille after arriving from Greece by sea
The Paris Olympics torch relay will start in France's southern port city of Marseille in April 2024, organizers announced Friday, after arriving by ship from Greece. The Olympic flame is going for a sail. Instead of arriving overland, the symbolic flame alighting the 2024 Paris Games will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece, arriving aboard a three-masted tall ship in the French port of Marseille.
France 24
Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels
An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.
France 24
Norway not a war profiteer, PM says
Hinting that Norway would soon become one of the world's biggest donors to Ukraine with an upcoming aid package, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store dismissed the unflattering allegation made by those who want Oslo to do more for Ukrainians. "It's a notion that I flatly refuse", Store said Tuesday after...
France 24
Ukraine should start EU entry talks 'this year', Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday his war-torn country deserved to start EU accession talks already "this year". Follow our blog to see how the day's events unfolded.. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1). This live blog is no longer being updated. For more of our coverage on...
France 24
Live: Ukraine's Zelensky vows to hasten EU membership after Kyiv summit
Ukraine will not waste "a single day" bringing EU membership closer, President Volodymyr Zelensky told a joint press conference with EU leaders on Friday after a summit in Kyiv. Earlier, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
‘Seriously damaged’: Ukraine war taking heavy toll on animals and nature
The war in Ukraine is causing heavy fallout for flora and fauna. The Ukrainian government estimates that the conflict has created at least $40 billion worth of environmental damage so far. Exotic animals, once illegally kept as pets, have been abandoned to fend for themselves as thousands of hectares of forest have been destroyed. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas spoke with Ukrainian ecologists and animal welfare activists to bring us this report.
France 24
Pentagon monitoring suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace
The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat. After President Joe Biden requested military options, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down, a senior defense official told reporters Thursday.
France 24
From bus driver to Russian soldier: The journey of an imprisoned Ivorian recruited by Wagner Group
A video posted in early January 2023 showed the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner with a mercenary who was described as Ivorian. By analysing posts shared on social networks and talking to people who knew him at different times in his life, the FRANCE 24 Observers team managed to discover the mercenary's identity and retrace his journey. It all began as an Ivorian bus driver who came to Russia "to find a better life" and was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, from where he was allegedly recruited by the Wagner Group.
France 24
Philippines grants US more access to military bases amid China tensions
The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America's military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as...
France 24
Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?
France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
France 24
France knocks down seaside building symbolic of coastal erosion
French authorities on Friday started demolishing a seaside block of flats that has come to symbolise the country's battle against climate change-linked coastal erosion. When the four-storey building was built behind the beach in the southwestern Gironde region in 1967, it stood 200 metres (220 yards) away from the shoreline.
France 24
US senators say F-16 deal with Turkey should be contingent on support for NATO expansion
The US Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but...
France 24
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'
Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers inside what should have been a tightly controlled police headquarters in the northwest city of Peshawar on Monday when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush officers. "Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform......
France 24
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
France 24
Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed later this year
Israel expects to fully normalise ties with Sudan sometime later this year, Israel's foreign minister said Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. Eli Cohen spoke to reporters after a one-day trip to Khartoum that included high-level meetings with military leaders, including Sudan's ruling general,...
