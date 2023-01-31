Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Major retail store opening this weekend in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
wuga.org
Clarke County School Board to discuss staffing issues and a $2 Million investment
The Clarke County Board Of Education will meet tonight to discuss a new plan to address staffing shortages and retention challenges as well as consider a $2 million investment into the school district’s culinary program. The board will decide on whether to partner with Public Impact, a non-profit educational...
cherokeek12.net
CCSD School Nutrition Adds Halal Menu Item
Stephanie Escoto of the CCSD School Nutrition team at Dean Rusk Middle School holds a tray featuring a Halal beef patty, a new menu item now available upon request at all CCSD schools. The Cherokee County School District’s School Nutrition program has added a Halal menu item. CCSD School...
wrwh.com
Officials Investigating Another School Threat
(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
WGAU
UGA’s VP for Student Affairs announces retirement
Victor Wilson says he will call it a career at the end of September.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Local education leader dies after battle with cancer
Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
wuga.org
An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview
February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
Red and Black
Athens commission discusses Community Benefits Agreement of mall redevelopment project
On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project. Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report. Although there will...
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
adventuresinatlanta.com
THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA
Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
Georgia had a mostly quiet signing day Wednesday, with its 2023 commitments and signings largely settled before Feb. 1....
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
YAHOO!
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is out of a job and facing a simple assault charge after he body-slammed a student while trying to prevent a fight. Edward Senter also serves as athletic director at Heritage High School in Rockdale County. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video on Wednesday of an incident involving...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Tombstones can tell us stories
A simple tombstone in a small cemetery in Johns Creek marks the final resting place of a young man who died too soon. Ervin O. (Oscar) Jones was killed in the World War II battle of Okinawa at age 20. His tombstone has a portrait of Ervin in his Army uniform, with his garrison cap askew as was often the fashion back then. He looks proud to be serving his country. This is his story together with four sub-stories.
Comments / 0