Washtenaw County, MI

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3

ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG

EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win

The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
SPRINGPORT, MI

