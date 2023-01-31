Read full article on original website
It’s so cold out today Michigan has ‘diamond dust’ falling from the sky
If you look out your window today and see tiny, sparkling snowflakes that appear to be falling from a clear blue sky, it’s not snow. It’s diamond dust. It’s happening in parts of Northern Michigan today, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service. Staff at the...
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
Pioneer swimmer cruises to Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Pioneer continues to be the top team in Division 1 in boys swimming and it’s because of swimmers like Chris Leuciuc. The junior swimmer knows all about winning state championships as he’s been a part of the Pioneers’ back-to-back titles and is poised to help them compete for a third straight this year.
Signing Day: See where Ann Arbor-area student-athletes are heading for college sports
ANN ARBOR – Dozens of dreams came true this week as Ann Arbor-area student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the next level as part of the National Signing Day ceremonies this week. Some of the area’s top athletes will now have a chance...
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
New No. 1 headlines Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 2
ANN ARBOR – There’s a new top team in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings after a rollercoaster night on Tuesday. Ann Arbor Huron and Chelsea each suffered losses on the road paving the way for movement in the latest Top 10 rankings.
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG
EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
Detroit high school basketball player suffers cardiac arrest during game, put on life support
A frightening moment occurred during a high school basketball game in Detroit Tuesday night as the game was suspended when a player suffered cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to various reports, Detroit Northwestern senior Cartier Woods collapsed in the middle of a home basketball...
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win
The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
Michigan State football’s new recruits, transfers adjusting quickly in offseason
EAST LANSING – Following a Wednesday morning workout, Jordan Hall had an icebreaker speech to prepare for in the afternoon. Before that communications class, the four-star linebacker from national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida spent nearly a half hour speaking with the media. Those are among the responsibilities Hall...
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
See where the top 50 high school football recruits in Michigan are heading as National Signing Day arrives
National Signing Day has arrived for the class of 2023 and it provides all high school football athletes signing with NCAA Division I or Division II-level programs a chance to make their scholarship offers official by signing a Nation Letter of Intent (NLI). Ever since the December early signing period...
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
