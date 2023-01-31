Read full article on original website
Sims 4 Update Jan 31 Patch Notes
A special treat for console-playing Simmers has rolled through in the latest The Sims 4 update. The patch on January 31, 2023 will not only completely refresh the player experience for those who enjoy The Sims 4 on Playstation and Xbox, but debuts several new wearables and other Create a Sim options.
Paralogue - The Radiant Hero
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Radiant Hero, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
Patch Quest - Official Release Date Trailer
Patch Quest will leave Early Access and will be available on PC on March 2, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this roguelite, bullet hell game and get ready to explore Patchlantis and capture some monsters. In Patch quest, unlock gates, open shortcuts, and explore challenging...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
Pokemon Go Raid Schedule February 2023
Raids are an essential part of the gameplay experience within Pokemon GO, and are great to encounter and capture various high-level Pokemon. The available creatures regularly rotate, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the ones you want most!. This page acts as a breakdown of all the...
Catan: Console Edition - Official 'The Longest Road to Launch': Episode 1 Behind-The-Scenes Video
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Catan: Console Edition, including a peek at the animated board, the single-player game mode, local and online multiplayer, and more from this upcoming digital board game. In Catan: Console Edition, acquire resources, master new strategies, and build your settlements across a board that comes to...
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - Official Launch Trailer
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo is available now on PC. Watch the thrilling launch trailer for the turn-based strategy game set in the world of SpellForce. In SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, take up the mantle of your master as the heir to his mysterious wizard’s tower. Study a multitude of spells to cast over the lands around you, summon fantastical minions, and train mighty warriors to roam the world. Fight in fast-paced but tactical turn-based battles and lead your armies to victory.
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Gray Zone - Official Launch Trailer
Gray Zone is a narrative-driven tactical RTS with RPG elements. Gray Zone is an odyssey of an enslaved person who turned against his masters, set in our galaxy hundreds of years from now. Your objective is to command your heroes and other friendly units to avoid or defeat the enemy and to complete story objectives, mandatory or optional. You build fire teams, use machines, vehicles, and weapons, and collect and distribute items. Gray Zone is available now on PC.
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
Into the Void
The area on deck A is cleared of enemies here, but unlike the previous safe zone, this area will have enemies later. Keep that in mind. Call up the elevator so you can get that dying guy's animation out of the way, but don't head down until you are totally ready. In the mean time, get a free power node (1 of 4) on this deck (before entering the all-in-one save room).
CrossfireX Will Be Shutting Down in May
Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate announced that they will be shutting down CrossfireX on May 18, 2023. This announcement comes right before the game’s one-year anniversary as it was released on Xbox Series and Xbox One back on February 10, 2022. “Since the launch of the game, we have worked...
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Go! Go! PogoGirl - Official Teaser Trailer
Take a look at the colorful world and gameplay of Go! Go! PogoGirl, an upcoming platformer game coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2023. PogoGirl is a pogo champion living on Pogo Island. She's fun-loving,...
Alternate Ending Guide: How to Find All 12 Hidden Markers
Although Dead Space Remake's traditional ending hasn't changed all too much from its 2008 predecessor, EA Motive's reimagining of the survival horror classic doesn't shy entirely away from offering returning fans a new conclusion to this fan-favourite story. During a New Game Plus save, players will be able to unlock and view a secret alternate ending, complete with a new lore-heavy final sequence.
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
The Misty Shore Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Misty Shore, as well as provide all of their solutions!
How to Level up Quickly
You can level up Frey's stats by exploring Athia, defeating foes, and progressing through the main storyline until you reach the level cap at 99. On this page, we go over the best practices to level up quickly in Forspoken. How to Level Up. To level up, you'll need to...
