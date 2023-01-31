Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Sporting News
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition
The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Sporting News
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game
Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Sporting News
O.G. Anunoby trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies reportedly in bidding war for Raptors star forward
We're one week away from the NBA trade deadline and rumors are starting to pick up each day. It has become common knowledge that the Raptors are expected to be among the most active teams at the deadline, with no shortage of valuable players available on the market. By now,...
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Buccaneers QB says in video he's done 'for good' on anniversary of last retirement
Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But this time, the legendary quarterback says it's "for good." Brady's announcement came on social media, where he posted a 53-second clip Wednesday that revealed his decision. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,"...
Sporting News
NHL All-Star free live stream: How to watch the Skills Competition & All-Star Game without cable in 2023
For the second consecutive year, ESPN is home to the NHL All-Star Game. The platform is broadcasting both the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition and the All-Star Game this weekend down in South Florida. The league's brightest stars are going to take center stage. Players like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby,...
Sporting News
Matisse Thybulle trade rumors: Warriors have had 'internal discussions' about 76ers' defensive stopper
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 9, every team in the league is trying to find a way to upgrade their roster or offload valuable pieces for future assets. The 76ers find themselves in the contender tier after rattling off 20 wins in their last 25 games,...
