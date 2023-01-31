ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.

11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Ohio Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Craving a big, ole plate of comfort food? There’s a country restaurant in Ohio sure to satisfy both stomach and soul! In the heart of Ohio Amish Country, Boyd & Wurthmann is a long-standing, family-owned restaurant that’s been serving up delicious, home-cooked meals for over 70 years. Have...
BERLIN, OH
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wqkt.com

Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
WADSWORTH, OH

