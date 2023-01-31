Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hubbard star lineman heading to Division I ranks at service academy
This past season, Chaney was a Division IV all-state third team selection while being selected to the All-Northeast Ohio first team
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson.
Portion of Massillon closed for building demolition; local businesses hurting
The ongoing demolition of two unsafe buildings on Lincoln Way in Downtown Massillon has closed off traffic for the time being, but it has also slowed foot traffic for the businesses that depend on it.
Farm and Dairy
2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.
11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
cleveland19.com
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Ohio Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Craving a big, ole plate of comfort food? There’s a country restaurant in Ohio sure to satisfy both stomach and soul! In the heart of Ohio Amish Country, Boyd & Wurthmann is a long-standing, family-owned restaurant that’s been serving up delicious, home-cooked meals for over 70 years. Have...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Gun found in Ohio middle schooler’s bookbag: Police
A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Car goes over guardrail, closes Trumbull County road
OSP said two people have minor injuries.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
wqkt.com
Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash
A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny takes us inside Hartville Potato Chip Co. to show us how chips are made
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients!
Sebring-area couple facing new charges
A husband and wife from the Sebring area could be back in court next week. Now, they are facing new charges.
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
Comments / 0