We’ve completed the first half of conference play and Kansas State is 6-3, just one game outside of first place. Take a moment to appreciate this accomplishment, because regardless of what happens next it’s quite remarkable considering where everyone thought this team was in November. Jerome Tang continues to be the absolute best representative for Kansas State University, something the national media has clearly recognized, inviting him on seemingly every college basketball show in the last month or so.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO