Baltimore, MD

Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities

(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Gun safety advocates call for stricter gun laws in Annapolis as teen violence increases

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of gun safety advocates gathered in Annapolis on Tuesday pleading for people to "put down their guns."On Gun Safety Advocacy, those in the crowd, including many mothers, pushed for tougher gun laws.In January, three teenagers younger than the age of 18 were shot and killed in Baltimore City.Gov. Wes Moore joined gun safety groups in Annapolis calling for tighter gun laws."Right now, in Annapolis, we've got your back and your issues are ours," Moore said."Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and it's senseless," added Melissa Ladd, with Maryland Moms Demand Action.Logan Scott, a student at...
Daycare owner to serve 48 months in jail after shooting alleged 'child molester' husband

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 48 months in jail on Friday after she reportedly shot her husband in July 2022 over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems, 50, allegedly shot her husband, James Weems, on July, 21. at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. after confronting him about child molestation allegations, officials said.
