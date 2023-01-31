Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
foxbaltimore.com
New questions about potential overtime abuse at City Hall after school officer probe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The overtime probe surrounding a school police officer is raising new questions about potential cases of overtime abuse in Baltimore. Baltimore's Police Department routinely pays more than $40 million in overtime each year. Two years ago, an inspector general's report found that one police employee had...
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates says he was left with 'a mess' of an office, budget not submitted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Ivan Bates, has been in office for 30 days and in an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, described getting an office that was “a mess” from his predecessor. Bates won the Democratic primary election in July 2022, all but guaranteeing...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
foxbaltimore.com
The People for Elected Accountability & Civic Engagement shares their plans moving forward
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The group P.E.A.C.E, which stands for People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, is planning to hold a series of town halls to form a more precise message to bring to City Hall on behalf of its residents. P.E.A.C.E is a non-profit group responsible for getting...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
foxbaltimore.com
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation after...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Mervo High School
A student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Mervo High School, according to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson.
foxbaltimore.com
Marilyn Mosby's public defender says he won't be ready for trial until June
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a new court filing, public defender James Wyda said he would not be prepared to defend former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby against the federal charges against her in a trial until June 6. A public defender was appointed to Mosby after her entire...
Gun safety advocates call for stricter gun laws in Annapolis as teen violence increases
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of gun safety advocates gathered in Annapolis on Tuesday pleading for people to "put down their guns."On Gun Safety Advocacy, those in the crowd, including many mothers, pushed for tougher gun laws.In January, three teenagers younger than the age of 18 were shot and killed in Baltimore City.Gov. Wes Moore joined gun safety groups in Annapolis calling for tighter gun laws."Right now, in Annapolis, we've got your back and your issues are ours," Moore said."Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and it's senseless," added Melissa Ladd, with Maryland Moms Demand Action.Logan Scott, a student at...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner to serve 48 months in jail after shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 48 months in jail on Friday after she reportedly shot her husband in July 2022 over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems, 50, allegedly shot her husband, James Weems, on July, 21. at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. after confronting him about child molestation allegations, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Student assaulted on the way to school in Dundalk, say Baltimore County police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile walking to school was assaulted by a suspect wielding a knife last week, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say the assault happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway. Police say the...
