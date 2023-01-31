In wake of Tyre Nichols case, pastor says many in community believe Jayland Walker decision already made. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor in law, noted that it took less than a month to decide whether to charge the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols death, but people in Akron have been waiting seven months for a decision in the Jayland Walker case. “I think the easy explanation, but not necessarily the right explanation, is that the evidence in Memphis was so clear that what the officers did was so bad and so wrong that it didn’t take an investigation to reach the decision ‘we’re going to go forward,’” Benza said.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO