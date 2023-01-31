Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
case.edu
Climate action student competition information session
Do you have a disruptive idea to address the climate crisis and help attain a more sustainable environment? This year, Case Western Reserve University was invited to participate in a global student competition on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal. No 13 on climate action, sponsored by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).
case.edu
CWRU Students David Dillman, Chip Miller, and alumni Max Pennington talk about their product CLEANR, and Weatherhead’s Michael Goldberg lauds their work
Startup at Case Western Reserve developing microplastics filter for washing machines. cleveland.com: Fourth-year students David Dillman and Chip Miller and alumnus Max Pennington talked about the development of their product, CLEANR, which filters plastic pollution particles out of laundry water. Michael Goldberg, executive director of the Veale Institute of Entrepreneurship and associate professor at Weatherhead School of Management, lauded the trio for being smart, dedicated and for knowing how to articulate the problem they are trying to solve.
case.edu
Med’s Mark Griswold and Executive Director of CWRU’s Interactive Commons, Erin Henninger, highlight ways holographic technology has changed learning for medical students
How VR is helping prevent the need for cadavers Lifewire: Mark Griswold, professor of radiology and director of MRI research, and Erin Henninger, executive director of the university’s Interactive Commons, highlighted the ways Microsoft Hololens and Case Western Reserve’s own HoloAnatomy has changed learning for medical students. “Unlike the cadaver lab, where the preserved body’s colors and textures can make it difficult to discern, say, a nerve from a blood vessel—or to see a lymph node—HoloAnatomy gives students a crystal clear 3D map of these anatomical structures and their relationships to each other,” Griswold said.
case.edu
“Regenerating Bioregions: CoDesigning Our Future Together”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to an interactive dialogue exploring the diversities that make our communities so rich. Joe Brewer and Penny Heiple from the Bioregional Activators Network at the Barichara River Watershed in Colombia will present “Regenerating Bioregions: CoDesigning Our Future Together” Thursday, Feb. 9, at 3:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballrooms B and C.
case.edu
Complete nominations for Student Leadership Awards
The Student Leadership Awards aim to recognize and honor Case Western Reserve University’s outstanding undergraduate student leaders in honor of Dorothy Pijan. Nominations for these awards will be open until noon Friday, March 3. Complete the nomination form. There are more than 20 different student leadership awards for both...
case.edu
CWRU Bands hosts OPCICA 2023 Honors Festival Weekend
Department of Music faculty members Ryan Scherber and Paul Ferguson hosted the Ohio Private College Instrumental Conductors Association (OPCICA) annual Honors Festival Weekend Jan. 21–22. This event, after having been canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought together students and faculty from 19 private colleges...
case.edu
Self-defense workshop
Undergraduate students are invited to learn self-defense techniques and strategies with Case Western Reserve University’s Kung Fu Club and #MeTooCWRU Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Veale Convocation, Recreation and Athletic Center multipurpose room. No experience is needed, but attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably.
case.edu
Social Justice R+R: “Families of Juveniles with Life Sentences”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Social Justice Institute for the next R+R (Research and Refreshments) session featuring Jill Yang, a postdoctoral scholar. Yang will present “Families of Juveniles with Life Sentences” today (Feb. 1) from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in Crawford...
case.edu
Men’s basketball sweep Brandeis, NYU on the road
The Case Western Reserve University men’s basketball team faced Brandeis University on Jan. 27 and New York University on Jan. 29 for their sixth and seventh games in UAA conference play. After a hard loss against the University of Chicago last week, the Spartans bounced back with a dominant 91-71 win against Brandeis and a 88-82 thriller victory over NYU.
case.edu
The man in the radio booth
“Tune in to WRUW for an absurdly eclectic mix of music. From roots music to metal. From polka to neo-classical onwards. From jazz to indie and alternative rock, and other sounds I still can’t quite identify. WRUW FM 91.1 Cleveland. More music, fewer hits.”. With this on-air promo, WRUW...
case.edu
Law’s Michael Benza discusses Tyre Nichols and Jayland Walker cases
In wake of Tyre Nichols case, pastor says many in community believe Jayland Walker decision already made. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor in law, noted that it took less than a month to decide whether to charge the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols death, but people in Akron have been waiting seven months for a decision in the Jayland Walker case. “I think the easy explanation, but not necessarily the right explanation, is that the evidence in Memphis was so clear that what the officers did was so bad and so wrong that it didn’t take an investigation to reach the decision ‘we’re going to go forward,’” Benza said.
case.edu
UPB Kalahari Splash
Undergraduate students are invited to join the University Program Board (UPB) at Kalahari, an indoor waterpark, for just $15. The UPB Kalahari Splash will be Feb. 24. UPB has rented out the waterpark, so this event is private to Case Western Reserve University students. UPB also will provide pizza, snacks...
case.edu
Welcome Back Breakfast (for lunch)
The Flora Stone Mather Center for Women will host a Welcome Back Breakfast (for lunch) Friday, Feb. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Suite 248. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to celebrate the start of the new semester with a breakfast sandwich or pastry. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
case.edu
You’ve got mail: Meet one of the carriers who makes it happen
Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day—a time to appreciate the work of those in the profession, which, in places like Cleveland, often takes place in the blowing rain or heavy snow. To recognize the many people who deliver mail for Case Western Reserve University, The Daily spent time with Nick Palermo, one of the team’s most familiar faces. Read on to get to know him—and don’t forget to thank your local mail carrier!
case.edu
3 things to do in Cleveland in February
We’re officially in the thick of winter in Cleveland, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay huddled indoors. Your social schedule can be full year round here in The Land, with opportunities to explore notable spots and little-known gems during February. Whether you’re invigorated by the cold...
Comments / 0