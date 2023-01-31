Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Ralio Dalio Praises Bitcoin For 12 Years Of History, But Issues Warning
In a recent interview, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio shared his views on the current Federal Reserve (FED) decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past few years. Speaking to CNBC, Dalio stated that what the crypto industry and Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Re-enters South Korea’s Crypto Market Via Stake In GOPAX Exchange
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has always been used to making it to the headline most times for its new acquisition. Today’s news is no different as Binance is set to return to South Korea’s crypto market, given its stake in the troubled South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why The NFT Landscape May Have Changed For Better During Bear Market
The NFT landscape has shifted towards utility-based projects during the bear market of the past year. Here’s why this may be good for the sector. New NFT Project Mints Have Shifted Away From Speculation In The Past Year. According to a report released by Ark Invest, the NFT market...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Spot Volumes Remain Elevated Despite Price Stalling
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volumes have remained at high values during the past week despite the price mostly moving sideways. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volumes Have Stabilized Above $10 Billion. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, usually, the volumes drop when the BTC price starts to...
bitcoinist.com
Blofin Exchange Elevates Trading Experience with ChainCatcher and SignalPlus Partnerships
The collaborations will usher in a new era of trading with ultimate information flow and data analysis. George Town, Cayman Island (Feb. 1st, 2023) – The launch of Blofin Exchange on Jan. 12th is welcomed by many partners as it is poised to bring revolutionary changes to centralized exchanges. The network credited the achievements of Blofin in initiating its exchange service and extended partnership potentials to help integrate and improve the Blofin ecosystem so that users can have the best trading experience on a liable platform.
bitcoinist.com
3 Major Benefits Of The Lightning Network
A lightning network is just a solution that acts as the second layer of Bitcoin Blockchain technology. This network offers increased transaction time by decluttering network congestion. Experts opine that Bitcoin’s scalability problems will come to a standstill with the advent of the lightning network. It is set to provide off-chain transactions within the participating points, opening doors for liquidity and fast real-time settlements.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) Maintains Bullish Streak, But How Are Holders Faring?
Cardano (ADA) continues to see good momentum even after the broader crypto market seems to be slowing down over the last few days. However, despite the action that the altcoin is seeing, holders are not faring well as the vast majority of them are still seeing losses. The Majority Of...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Manages To Pull $226 Million In XRP Sales For Q4 2022
On January 30th, Ripple released the company’s Market Report for the 4th Quarter of 2022. The past yeast has been devastating for the crypto market as a whole. For the entirety of 2022, the entire crypto industry lost over $2 trillion in value due to bad macroeconomics and other negative factors.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Crash: Tesla Suffers $140 Million BTC Loss, SEC Filing Shows
In February of 2021, Tesla revealed its intention to sell automobiles using Bitcoin, prompting the price of the cryptocurrency to skyrocket, while also purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the crypto. One BTC was valued at around $43,000 at the time of the investment. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was then...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Can Soar Above $25,000 Due To Debt Ceiling Debacle – Here’s How
While yesterday’s Biden-McCarthy meeting did not result in an agreement on the debt ceiling in the U.S., this could have direct implications for the entire financial market and Bitcoin. And the implications for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation are nothing short of massive. When the question...
bitcoinist.com
Could Big Eyes Coin Bring Warmth To The Long Winter? How Bitcoin Compares To New Presale Coin
Following the dire months towards the end of 2022, many cryptocurrencies are either cutting their losses and moving on or trying their hardest to stay afloat. One new currency that is set to see the best launch in a while is Big Eyes Coin ($BIG). Within less than a year,...
bitcoinist.com
If Ripple Wins Vs. SEC, XRP Price Could More Than Double – Here’s Why
Attorney John E. Deaton scored a massively significant victory for the entire crypto industry, the XRP community as well as Ripple yesterday. As Bitcoinist reported, Deaton appeared as an amicus in the remedies hearing in the litigation between LBRY and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The attorney managed...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu: Voyager Transfers 270 Billion SHIB – Should Investors Be Worried?
Shiba Inu is one of the most ubiquitous memecoin in the market today. Coingecko data notes a continuous upward momentum, with the token gaining nearly 8.3% in the weekly time frame with gains also made in the short periods. However, these gains might be for naught as Voyager recently moved...
bitcoinist.com
DYDX Explodes 200% In Last 30 Days – How Much Firepower Does This Token Have?
The dYdX ecosystem has been growing since it was founded back in 2017. The exchange has now become one of the leading decentralized exchanges for trading perpetuals, a trading product similar to futures contracts minus the expiration dates. According to Coingecko, the governance token of the exchange, DYDX, has catapulted...
bitcoinist.com
This Bank Ends loans Secured By Crypto Mining Rigs, What’s Ahead?
A crypto-friendly bank, BankProv, has recently announced that it will no longer offer loans backed by crypto mining rigs. Previously, the bank offered such loans as a way for clients to fund their mining operations. But now it cited changing market conditions and increased regulatory inspection as reasons to halt these services.
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Is Among ‘Hottest Subjects’ On Earth, According To ‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki, a well-known entrepreneur and author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” has long advised investors to purchase gold, silver, and bitcoin. He previously explained that he is an investor and not a trader in bitcoin, thus he feels thrilled when the price of the most popular cryptocurrency drops.
bitcoinist.com
Best Bitcoin Casino Free Spins Bonuses In 2023
The popularity of Bitcoin casinos has been unprecedented in the last few years. There is a new Bitcoin casino almost every single week it seems. It is just not possible for you to know all the options that are available in the market at the moment. This is why you need to go through this article to know the best Bitcoin casinos there are in the market at the moment. This will allow you to see that the Bitcoin casino you are using is actually that good or not. On top of that, you will get to know the best alternatives for these Bitcoin casinos that you are trying to play your cards at.
bitcoinist.com
How to protect your finances when everyone is waiting for a recession. Crypto solution with QubitHashes.
The global crisis has a serious impact on individual markets, industries, and economies of entire countries. Investors are wondering: how not to lose savings and even increase them?. Almost half of the qualified investors in Europe (47%) believe that cryptocurrency is an effective “protective” asset. This is indicated by the...
bitcoinist.com
B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution for Brokers with B2Core Integration
As a global provider of liquidity and technology for the Forex and crypto markets, B2Broker is further broadening its white-label platform offerings. Now, the company has introduced a complete white label Match-Trader package. This solution offers cost-effective and easily accessible prices combined with an integrated B2Core system. Previously, in 2022, B2Broker had already fully integrated cTrader. With its continuously expanding product portfolio, B2Broker ensures that its customers always have access to the latest technology and services.
bitcoinist.com
The Premier League Welcomes Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Reaches $20 Million Milestone
One of the benefits of cryptocurrencies is that it allows consumers to be a part of a developing community. This network of traders, investors, and consumers has helped to increase the popularity and acceptability of cryptocurrencies across all industries. Since its inception, crypto has progressed from being only a means of commerce to being legal cash in various places throughout the world.
Comments / 0