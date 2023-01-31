Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KXLY
American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton headed to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Christopher Alan Stapleton has announced a Spokane stop as part of his "All American Road Show." He'll perform at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
KXLY
Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday
SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
KREM
Bonnie Raitt 'Just Like That' Tour comes to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — After releasing her 21st album "Just Like That," GRAMMY award-winning singer Bonnie Raitt will be performing in Spokane on Sept. 6, 2023. The new album landed Raitt four GRAMMY nominations on top of receiving the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. "Just Like That" was number one on...
KREM
Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope
Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
inlander.com
New Cookie Co. opens in the Logan neighborhood, plus other local food news
Stressed or calm, happy or sad, the simple pleasure of a freshly baked cookie is one of life's pure joys — it can turn any bad day around or make any good day all the better. Crafting delicious and fun-flavored cookies is Cookie Co.'s specialty. Cookies ($4 each or...
KXLY
MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location
SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
KREM
Yes, winter tires are better than all-season tires in snow and ice
SPOKANE, Wash — It’s a question you’ve likely asked yourself if you’ve lived in the Inland Northwest for a while: Do winter tires really make a difference or are my all-season tires just fine?. Our Verify team went to the experts to find out if there’s...
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
inlander.com
SPD Chief Meidl got chided by city HR for Facebook comments defending officers against false claim
To say it was a volatile moment was an understatement. It was June 2020, one week after Spokane's George Floyd protest turned destructive. Windows of some downtown businesses had been broken. Police had declared a riot and lobbed tear gas. Both the police and the protesters were on edge. It...
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane NAACP president Kiantha Duncan resigns
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s NAACP President Kiantha Duncan resigned Monday night after leading the local chapter since 2020. Duncan was vice president before becoming president of Spokane’s NAACP. From the start, she made waves as one of the first openly lesbian NAACP chapter presidents nationwide. “Definitely the first person here in eastern Washington at the Spokane branch to ever do that,” Kurtis Robinson who is now the NAACP president said. In Duncan’s time as president, a lot happened, most significantly, the Black Lives Matter Protests in 2020 and the loss of a major black figure in 2022, Sandy Williams. “Kiantha brought just a special magic to that, the ability and willingness and the finesse to have conversations about this stuff over and over again, and really help people feel seen and be heard,” he said. Both she and Robinson helped rebuild the organization after the controversy with former president Rachel Dolezal. “It’s taken years to build that back up to the place that it is while also knowing that again, as we build it back up and try to save and heal what’s happened, we’re also moving forward,” he said. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review Duncan decided to leave because of a difference in philosophy between the NAACP and other organizations it often works with when it comes to advocacy. Robinson said he has dealt with similar differences. “It’s the complexity of being human. Right. So we all have different perspectives, even though we might both see the light, your view of the light is going to be different, just based on the fact that you’re you and I’m me,” he said. He said besides that, the role can take a toll on anyone. Robinson was president from 2017 to 2020 but he’s not done yet. With Duncan resigned, he is taking the seat of president yet again. “I have mixed feelings about it,” he said. Robinson plans to turn his focus to the youth in our community. “How are we and how have we been engaging with our youth, and to continue to make sure that their voices are heard, and that the things that they are articulating our needs are meaningfully acted on to the best of our ability,” he said. “That includes taking ownership of the fact that up to these recent times, we may be almost certainly haven’t done the greatest job with that.” According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Duncan plans to continue her humanitarian work. NonStop Local did reach out to Duncan but has not heard back.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KXLY
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2020 murder
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday, 28-year-old Demetrius Cawthrorne was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder. Spokane Police say Cawthorne was responsible for the murder of Taurus Ogletree in June 2020.
