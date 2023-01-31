Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Video of Trump taking the Fifth in deposition with New York attorney general is released
(CNN) — A video of the August deposition the New York Attorney General’s office took of former President Donald Trump, in which Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions, was released Tuesday. “Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool...
WSVN-TV
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence’s home and office for classified materials soon
(CNN) — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence’s representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed...
WSVN-TV
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Delaware vacation home
(CNN) — The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home on Wednesday and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden’s personal lawyer. Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, say the FBI did take with them handwritten notes and some materials for further...
WSVN-TV
FBI searching Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach
(CNN) — The FBI is conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins in earnest. “Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search...
Comments / 0