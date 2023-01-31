Householder team questions whether federal judge should preside over trial

CINCINNATI — A defense attorney for Larry Householder on Tuesday questioned whether the federal judge presiding over his racketeering trial should continue to do so, noting that the former Ohio House speaker was active in a nonprofit that helped to campaign against him when he ran for the Ohio Supreme Court 23 years ago.

“The vibe in this courtroom is we must have done something wrong,” attorney Mark Marein told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black. “We all collectively believe the court holds animosity to us, and we are racking our brains [about] what we did to make the court feel this way.”

Then he brought up Mr. Householder’s involvement with the 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation that opposed then-Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Black's challenge to then-state Supreme Court Justice Deborah Cook in 2000. Judge Cook, a Republican and now on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, defeated the Democratic challenger.

Generation Now, the nonprofit that served as the primary conduit for this scheme, was also a 501(c)(4) .

“We are wondering if the court holds personal animosity against [Mr. Householder's] team,” Mr. Marein said.

Judge Black replied, “The answer to your question is no.”

After mounting a close race in 2000, the Democratic judge tried again two years later, losing to Republican Maureen O'Connor. Judge Black was later appointed to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama.

The trial resumed in Cincinnati after a four-day break caused by a juror contracting coronavirus. That juror was back on Tuesday after testing negative, but another was excused, in part, because he refused to wear a mask as jurors are now required to do. There are now 15 jurors — including three alternates — hearing a case that could last another five weeks.

Judge Black, court staff, attorneys, and spectators are also now wearing masks. Witnesses and the attorneys asking them questions are exempted from the order.

Mr. Marein claimed that the juror was excused before the Householder team could object, something Judge Black denied.

“There were less restrictive options that we could have discussed,” Mr. Marein said. “At the end of the day, that juror is gone, and I don't believe we have waived any objection to that.”

Mr. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges were once two of the more powerful politicians in the state. They could face 20 years in prison if prosecutors prove they engaged in a $61 million “dark money” bribery and money laundering scheme with the end goal of delivering a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants then owned by a subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

The scheme, to which two individuals have already pleaded guilty, involved helping to elect state representatives in 2018 who would then help to put Mr. Householder back at the speaker's podium in 2019. He is accused of then using that power to push House Bill 6 to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk after several years of failure by FirstEnergy.

The scheme then continued to derail a petition effort that would have placed the law, and the dollars it promised, on hold for more than a year while voters considered repealing it. It is at this stage that Mr. Borges is alleged to have played a role.

Blane Wetzel, FBI case agent, retook the stand to continue walking the jury through text messages, emails, and the timing of phone calls between FirstEnergy executives and usually Jeff Longstreth, a political strategist and longtime Householder ally. These communications usually coincided with deposits from FirstEnergy into Generation Now, Inc., often in increments of $250,000.

The prosecution played for the jury recordings from December, 2017, from a wiretap that had been placed on the phone calls of another defendant in the case, powerful Columbus lobbyist Neil Clark. He committed suicide in 2021, but the jury heard his voice from the recordings obtained through an unrelated previous investigation.

Mr. Wetzel said the FBI never had specific wiretaps on Mr. Householder or Mr. Borges, but Mr. Householder's conversation with Mr. Clark was captured during the course of the latter target’s wiretap.

In that conversation and subsequent documents, a number of candidates were listed as being on “Team Householder,” those who would get help in the 2018 Republican primary election because they would be expected to support Mr. Householder for speaker over then Rep. Ryan Smith (R., Gallipolis). The only candidate from northwest Ohio repeatedly mentioned was now Rep. Jon Cross (R., Kenton), whose district stretches north to include Hancock County.

Mr. Wetzel used documents to try to demonstrate that Mr. Householder was hands-on in fund-raising, spending, and messaging decisions. Candidates could expect to get help with polling, strategy, fund-raising, and staffing. At one point, they held a “Utilities Day,” a 2018 fund-raiser with the utilities for the Team Householder candidates.

“They don't really want to get to know the candidates,” Mr. Longstreth wrote in a text message. “They want the candidates to get to know them.”

Mr. Longstreth and Juan Cespedes, a Columbus lobbyist, have pleaded guilty and are expected to testify. Generation Now also pleaded guilty via its officer, Mr. Longstreth. FirstEnergy, the corporation, entered into a $230 million deferred prosecution agreement in which it admitted its role as the scheme's primary bank.