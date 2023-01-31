ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKCW K103 Portland

52,000 Pounds Of Sausage, Charcuterie Meats Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSn2o_0kXR9pPo00
Photo: Getty Images

More than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie meats have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination , the United States Department of Agriculture announced in a news release on Sunday (January 29).

The recalled products were produced on various dates between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022 and shipped to nationwide retailers between December 23, 2022 and January 17, 2023. The products included in the recall are listed below per USDA.gov:

  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.
  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.
  • 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

All of the included products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during a routine inspection, which yielded Listeria monocytogenes "on surfaces in which the product came into contact." The USDA said there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products included in the recall as of Sunday's announcement.

Symptoms for listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to FSIS .

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

52,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Due to Listeria Danger

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A variety of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie products are being recalled because they may have come into contact with surfaces that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause an invasive infection and is especially dangerous in pregnant women, older adults and...
The Daily South

Check Your Pantry: Nearly 2.6 Million Pounds Of Vienna Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide

Check your pantries, snack lovers. Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced late Tuesday. The nationwide recall primarily affects Vienna sausages sold...
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy