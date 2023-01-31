ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Will the Texans consider QB Jimmy Garoppolo with DeMeco Ryans hired as coach?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltqdb_0kXR76Zo00

For the past three years rumor mills have been trying to connect Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans simply because general manager Nick Caserio was the New England Patriots’ director of player personnel when the quarterback was selected in Round 2 of the 2014 NFL draft from Eastern Illinois.

Why the speculation has had a harder time sticking than Jell-O against a sheetrock wall is because Caserio knew what Garoppolo was.

However, when DeMeco Ryans becomes the Texans’ coach, he will have a better idea of who Garoppolo is after having been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2017, the same year Garoppolo was traded.

According to Matt Bowen from ESPN, the 6-2, 225-pound signal caller ranks as the 25th-best free agent heading into the offseason.

Garoppolo completed 67.2% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games before a foot injury ended his season. He’s still a good passer who can be a mid-tier starter on the market. He is a timing-and-rhythm thrower who fits best in an offensive system tailored around the play-action route tree. The injury history factors into his ranking here, but make no mistake: He will have suitors on the market.

The situation with Houston may be no different than that in San Francisco for Garoppolo. He would either be competing with a young, blue-chip quarterback or looking over his shoulder for his entire time in Houston.

The only way a Garoppolo-Ryans reunion with the Texans could work would be if the field general accepted that he was simply grooming the future — a la, 2004 when the New York Giants signed Kurt Warner and started him for the first nine games, even though they had traded for Eli Manning in the draft. If Garoppolo legitimately thought he could still be a starter, then the Texans would need to pass as it could be a progress stopper for their rookie quarterback.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. tears into Matt Rhule: 'He thought he was in college'

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. But now that the Carolina Panthers have gotten themselves a new head coach, we certainly know what’s gone now. And that’s Matt Rhule, who was a small topic of conversation for Steve Smith Sr. on the latest episode of his Cut To It podcast. When asked by co-host Coley Mick what he’d look for in a head coach, the franchise legend brings up what he wouldn’t want—and what he wouldn’t want is what Rhule brought to the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy