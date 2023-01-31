Read full article on original website
Former Wales international Alix Popham takes part in charity bike ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh
Former Wales international Alix Popham plans to raise both awareness of and funds to support brain health in sport by taking part in a charity bike ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh this month.
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC
Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
Matthew Hoggard: ECB's Yorkshire racism hearings 'have failed everybody'
Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard says the Yorkshire historical racism investigation and disciplinary process has failed everyone involved, including Azeem Rafiq. Hoggard, who is facing four charges from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has withdrawn his co-operation from the process. Rafiq first made claims of racism at Yorkshire...
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC
First-time rough sleeping in London up 29% - data
The number of first-time rough sleepers on the capital's streets has grown by 29% year on year, data funded by the Greater London Authority shows. A total of 3,570 people were recorded on the streets by outreach teams between October and December with 1,700 of those first-time rough sleepers. London...
Afghan refugees protest against plans to move them from London to Yorkshire
Some of the refugees worked alongside British army before Taliban took power in 2021
BBC
Harewood House: First Afro-Caribbean portrait for stately home
A portrait of the founder of Leeds' West Indian Carnival is the centrepiece of a new exhibition at Harewood House. The photograph of Arthur France will be the first of a person of Afro-Caribbean heritage in the mansion's art collection. Harewood House, near Leeds, was built using wealth generated by...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil explosion: Two teens hurt, three in hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas blast. Police were called to a house in Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday. The woman, 18, and a man, 19, are being treated for burn injuries which are not...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe
A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
fashionunited.com
London’s Oxford Street sees strong December footfall, but rest of UK struggles
London’s Oxford Street saw a 20 percent month-on-month increase in footfall in December, according to a new report which painted a bleaker picture for the rest of the UK. Oxford Street was the only major high street in the UK to experience an increase in footfall in December, according to accountancy firm RSM, which analysed data from data firm Datscha.
House prices in Hebden Bridge where BBC drama Happy Valley is filmed plunge by 15% in a year
Experts fear the cobblestoned streets of Hebden Bridge, West Yorks, might suffer from 'The Last of the Summer Wine' effect - where an area becomes a tourist trap.
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
East Yorkshire free school meals scheme to run in Easter holidays
A free school meals scheme is to be run in East Yorkshire during the Easter holidays, councillors have heard. East Riding of Yorkshire Council will fund the scheme using cash left over from money to help households. Confirmation of the supermarket voucher scheme came as councillors heard at least 8,050...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Dorset and Wiltshire firefighters ‘photographed female crash victims’
Several women in fire service also claim to have been sexually harassed by colleagues
lonelyplanet.com
Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper
The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
