Kentucky rebounded from a disappointing loss to No. 8 Kansas with a 75-66 win over Mississippi Tuesday night in Oxford. The Wildcats (15-7, 6-3) have won five straight conference games and notched their third straight road win, all against league foes. The Jayhawks snapped Kentucky’s four-game win streak with a 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday at Rupp Arena.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO