ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Army Reserve veteran and family will have place to call home

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeuUV_0kXR4qlG00

Welcome home!

Army Reserve veteran Melissa Royal and her children will soon have a home to call their home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from the West Palm Beach VA.

Over the course of eight months, Royal will also be putting carpenter gloves on to build her very own home as part of the Habitat for Humanity partnership.

“I have a whole new gratitude for volunteering now,” she said in a Department of Veterans Affairs release. “I can’t thank enough all the volunteers coming out, but importantly, their time. I feel so excited and humbled by all those who have come together to build my home.”

Watching the transformation from just dirt to cement poured and now a complete structure frame with a roof has been “absolutely life-changing,” said Royal’s son, Jaden Smith.

Manuela Guerrero, volunteer engagement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, credits the community coming together with making the build possible.

“You have to have a passion and a big heart to want to be a part of this,” she said. “Today is the first time VA is meeting Melissa, but deep down they understand her struggle. The fact that they are part of today is truly an amazing energy. It is a powerful moment.”

One of the VA home builder volunteers, Arti Pendaya, social work section chief for West Palm   Beach VA, said serving veterans is her passion.

“This opportunity is grassroots, this is what we should be doing,” she said. “This is equally important as our healthcare services, to be in the lives of our veterans that we serve.”

With just a few home finishings needed, Royal and her children soon will enjoy a backyard for grilling, a roof over their heads and the security of a home to call their own.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...
cairflorida.org

CAIR-Florida Condemns the Targeting of More than 100 West Palm Beach Homes with Anti-Semitic Hate Literature: Calls on WPB Chief of Police to Enhance Security

(Miami, FL, 2/2/2023) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations - Florida (CAIR-Florida), the state's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of hateful antisemitic flyers tossed in the driveways and lawns to over 100 families across West Palm Beach. It is astonishing that this most recent...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy