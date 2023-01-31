Quarterback who started all of four games named as Pro Bowl replacement

The NFL is experimenting with a new format for the annual Pro Bowl, and apparently the qualifications for participation are being adjusted accordingly.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would be replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen in the league's all-star showcase.

The procedural move comes about a month after Huntley was reportedly voted as the fourth alternate on the AFC roster.

Still, the roster tweak turned heads on social media, considering Huntley, a third-year pro out of Utah, played in just six games during the 2022 season, starting just four of them.

After entering the Ravens' starting lineup in relief of injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 24-year-old Huntley tallied two touchdown passes, three interceptions, 658 passing yards, and a 67% completion rate. He also ran the ball 43 times for 137 yards and a score.

The Ravens went 2-2 in Huntley's four starters, and were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round in the NFL playoffs.

Huntley's addition to the Pro Bowl roster comes in the first year of a new look for the post-season exhibition. The traditional game has been scrapped in favor of skills competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game. The move came after years of middling fan interest, and players playing at half speed in order to avoid injury.

