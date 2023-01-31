Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Scientists release new map of all the matter in the universe
Sometimes to know what the matter is, you have to find it first. When the universe began, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the planets, stars and galaxies that we know and love today. By carefully assembling a map of that matter today, scientists can try to understand the forces that shaped the evolution of the universe.
CU researchers studying Artemis I experiments
More than two months after the Artemis I launch, researchers are analyzing several scientific experiments that were on board. Some work is happening at the University of Colorado Boulder within the BioServe Space Technologies lab, where the team is determined to find out whether humans could make a similar trip into deep space. While the Orion capsule has been back for more than a month now, the research into its trip around the moon has only begun. Tobias Niederwieser and his colleagues in Boulder began their analysis in the days after splashdown, and still have a lot of learning to...
Phys.org
The first lab-created 'quantum abacus'
Do you want to know whether a very large integer is a prime number or not? Or if it is a "lucky number"? A new study by SISSA, carried out in collaboration with the University of Trieste and the University of Saint Andrews, suggests an innovative method that could help answer such questions through physics, using some sort of "quantum abacus."
We asked the new AI to do some simple rocket science. It crashed and burned
Computers traditionally excel at rocketry, so why do new artificial intelligence programs get it wrong?
Phys.org
Physicists observe rare resonance in molecules for the first time
If she hits just the right pitch, a singer can shatter a wine glass. The reason is resonance. While the glass may vibrate slightly in response to most acoustic tones, a pitch that resonates with the material's own natural frequency can send its vibrations into overdrive, causing the glass to shatter.
Comments / 0