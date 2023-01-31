Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Watching Film From the Georgia Game "Leaves a Mark," Hopes to Use the Loss As Motivation for Offseason
On a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeye football program, coaches met with the media Wednesday to discuss the team's approach toward the offseason and how they hope to improve before 2023. In addition to press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day,...
Buckeyes Target Jeremiah Smith Leaving No Doubt as No. 1 WR Recruit
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
Michigan 2023 DL target Jamel Howard commits to other Big Ten school
Michigan landed one of its top remaining defensive lineman targets on Wednesday, but it missed out on another. Chicago Marist 2023 three-star Jamel Howard Jr. made his college decision on signing day, committing to Wisconsin over Michigan and others in an announcement at his high school. The Wolverines appeared to...
Eleven Warriors
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
247Sports
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds late commitment from cornerback on National Signing Day
Nebraska made a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Huskers earned a commitment from 3-star cornerback D’Andre Barnes. He received an offer from Nebraska with just a couple days left in the cycle, and now he’s headed to Lincoln. Barnes has also officially signed...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback
On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
247Sports
Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip
With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
247Sports
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day Reveals Deciding Factor in Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown QB Battle
If you're the Ohio State Buckeyes, life is easy when you transition from Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud. But now coach Ryan Day will have to see what he has in quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, who are set to compete for the starting job this offseason.
Michigan Flips Versatile Defensive Lineman Away From Stanford
Another targeted prospect, another flip, commitment and signing for Michigan.
College Football's 5 Worst Recruiting Classes This Year
College football's 2023 recruiting cycle is nearly complete. The final National Signing Day of the cycle took place on Wednesday. The usual suspects - Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, etc. - are the top of the rankings. But which schools have the worst classes? Here are the worst recruiting ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through
Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month. Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.” Forks Up 4L! 🔱🆙! #Home @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/lld1QZc3tJ — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) February 1, 2023 Rashada, a... The post Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight
College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
saturdaytradition.com
5 B1G stars named Senior Bowl Practice Players of the Week
The Senior Bowl is college football’s top postseason game. The game features the cream of the crop from the senior class as they gear up for the NFL Draft. Senior Bowl participants spend a week in Mobile, Alabama, meeting with NFL teams. While they hope to impress scouts and coaches, their peers also take notice.
Comments / 0