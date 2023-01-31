ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Eleven Warriors

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments

Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska adds late commitment from cornerback on National Signing Day

Nebraska made a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Huskers earned a commitment from 3-star cornerback D’Andre Barnes. He received an offer from Nebraska with just a couple days left in the cycle, and now he’s headed to Lincoln. Barnes has also officially signed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback

On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip

With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through

Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month. Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.” Forks Up 4L! 🔱🆙! #Home @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/lld1QZc3tJ — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) February 1, 2023 Rashada, a... The post Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

5 B1G stars named Senior Bowl Practice Players of the Week

The Senior Bowl is college football’s top postseason game. The game features the cream of the crop from the senior class as they gear up for the NFL Draft. Senior Bowl participants spend a week in Mobile, Alabama, meeting with NFL teams. While they hope to impress scouts and coaches, their peers also take notice.
MOBILE, AL

