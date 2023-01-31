Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radio7media.com
Sandra Arnold
Sandra (Sandy) Arnold, 66, of Detroit, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center. Sandy lived most of her life in the Detroit area but spent the last 20 years in Tupelo, MS and most recently in Florence, AL. She enjoyed time with her family, playing guitar and keyboard, and playing bingo and card games.
radio7media.com
Roy Keeton
ROY KEETON, 64, OF LAWRENCEBURG, DIED TUESDAY. HE WAS A NATIVE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. HE IS SURVIVED BY BRENDA DICK OF LAWRENCEBURG; ONE SON, JOSHUA ROY KEETON OF STURGIS, SD; TWO SISTERS, VERA MAE JUDKINS OF ETHRIDGE AND LINDA STAGGS OF THE HENRYVILLE COMMUNITY; FIVE BROTHERS, ARCHIE KEETON OF ETHRIDGE, ARTIS KEETON OF PULASKI, TERRY KEETON OF SUMMERTOWN, GARY KEETON OF ETHRIDGE AND DANNY KEETON OF SUMMERTOWN; SIX GRANDCHILDREN.
radio7media.com
Samantha Leigh-Ann Weigart
Samantha Leigh-Ann Weigart age 33, a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Born on Oct. 31, 1989, in Lawrenceburg. Samantha was the daughter of the late John Curtis Kingsbury I, and the late Deonna Brucesanta Hughes. She was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, specifically riding horses, ATV, mudding and sitting by a bonfire. She enjoyed chilling on a dirt road, and she found peace in the bottom of a real tall cold drink. She especially loved spending time with her girls, family and friends.
radio7media.com
David Talmadge Roberts
David Talmadge Roberts , age 58 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday January 30, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Supervisor for Modine Mfg, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday February 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Billy Hagan will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Bobby Joe Scott
Bobby Joe Scott, 81, of Killen, AL, passed away January 29, 2023. Bobby was retired for NAFCO as an inspector and was a member of the Church of Christ. Bobby was born in Greenhill, AL to his late parents Willis Elvis Scott and Irene Elizabeth McDonald Scott. Bobby is survived...
radio7media.com
Carla Lynne Clem Sands
Carla Lynne Clem Sands of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. Carla was born on April 30, 1966 in Huntsville, AL and was 56 years old. Carla was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt to many. She enjoyed spending...
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - LCSAP Project Demonstrates Grace in Action
What does it mean to extend grace to another person?. Showing grace to others means we treat them with kindness, often in ways they don’t expect. We look for needs and opportunities to help, taking action when and wherever we can. A project undertaken by the Lawrence County Substance...
radio7media.com
New Lawrence County Archives Website
THE NEW LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES WEBSITE IS NOW LIVE AT LAWRENCE CO ARCHIVES DOT COM. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED ON THE WEBSITE INCLUDE” SEARCHABLE DATABASE INDEXES FOR MARRIAGE RECORDS TO 1979, OBITUARIES UP TO 1994, THE ORIGINAL AT REST CEMETERY RECORDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AND DEED BOOKKS A THRU H. LINKS TO OTHER RESOURCES CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON THE SITE WHICH IS A PROJECT CREATED IN COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE ARCHIVES DIRECTOR AND AHA! CREATTIVE OF FLORENCE ALABAMA AND WAS FUNDED BY AN ARPA GRANT FOR WEBSITE DESIGN AWARDED BY THE TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
radio7media.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Commission Seeking Public Input
THE WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S INPUT REGARDING ALTERNATIVE FUNDING OPTIONS FOR SOLID WASTE. THE PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY FEBUARY 10TH AT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 400 FROM 1 TO 2:30. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Comments / 0