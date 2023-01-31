ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Cadence Bank, formerly Mississippi’s BancorpSouth, records large Q4 profit

 3 days ago
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $453.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $542.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted common share.
  • Reported annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $722.3 million, or 1.52% of average assets.
  • Generated net organic loan growth of $3.5 billion, or 12.9%.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.15%, compared to 2.96% for 2021, as a result of increasing interest rates and a shift in the earning asset mix.
  • Continued stable credit quality metrics; net recoveries for the year, and total non-performing loans and leases declined to 0.36% of net loans and leases.
  • The adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 61.6% in 2021 to 60.7% in 2022.
  • Repurchased 6.1 million shares of outstanding Company common stock.
  • Completed the core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger (as defined below), including the re-branding of the franchise across the Company footprint.
  • Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share.
  • Reported $195.5 million in adjusted PPNR, or 1.62% of average assets, an increase of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Generated net organic loan growth of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 14.3% on an annualized basis, while total deposits were flat quarter over quarter.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.33%, an increase of 5 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in earning asset yields partially offset by increasing deposit rates and borrowing costs.
  • Stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net recoveries of 0.07% of average loans and leases; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million due to loan growth.
  • Continued improvement in operating efficiency reflected in an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 58.7% from 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022.

