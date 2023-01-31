Better By The Batch: Pocatello woman fulfills childhood dream of sharing recipes with community

POCATELLO — On a hot August day in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Felicia Rodriguez headed to the KORR 104 radio station in Pocatello to treat her dad, Kelly Martinez, to homemade snickerdoodle cookies.

That evening, her dad called her to let her know how delicious her cookies were and encouraged her to sell them. She considered the idea and thought he had a good point.

She said in response, “Dad, my cookies are getting better by the batch.”

Thus, a new business, Better By the Batch, was born.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. Since she was 9, she dreamed of having her own bakery. While kids in her class collected coins and other things, Rodriguez collected recipes from magazines and created recipe scrapbooks. A lot of her recipe inspiration comes from her mom and grandma.

Better By The Batch offers a variety of bakery items, with the top sellers being cinnamon rolls, dulce de leche brownies, peppermint hot cocoa cookies, strawberry shortcake cupcakes, cobbler bars made in a variety of seasonal fruits, PB&C cookies (peanut butter and chocolate) and homemade pretzels that are soft on the inside with the perfect amount of crispiness on the outside. The homemade cheese sauces are another hit with a large variety of spicy nacho cheese, garlic cream cheese, cheddar cheese and beer cheese made with local Idaho beer. This Thanksgiving, Better By The Batch sold 50 dozen homemade rolls from a recipe passed down from Rodriguez’s family.

If you have dietary restrictions, Rodriguez has you covered. She has a sugar-free menu and lactose-intolerant options. If communicated, she can help cater her recipes to nut allergies, too. At Better By The Batch, there is something on the menu for everyone from cupcakes, donuts, cookies, dessert bars, brownies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and dessert breads.

Along with running Better By the Batch, Rodriguez is a single mom, and she works full time at Idaho Central Credit Union. She says her 3-year-old son gives her the strength to push forward even on tough days. She wants to make sure she is always doing the best she can and gives him the best life. She wants her son to know that, with passion and determination, all dreams are achievable.

The journey to growing her business was not easy. It took many nights of planning and baking to meet orders. Rodriguez wanted the community to know she values small businesses a lot more now.

“You only really know the importance of supporting a small business until you have one of your own,” she said.

Rodriguez is thankful for the support system that has helped her come this far — from her family and friends to her customers. She wanted a special shoutout to her friend Shelby Cordell, who has always believed in Rodriguez’s dreams and stood by her side through many nights of baking and designing her business logo. This is just a start for Rodriguez, as she hopes to open a local bakery shop one day.

Rodriguez's love for this community is above and beyond. She loves to bake and wants to share this talent with the world. She wants the community to know her like they know her dad, Kelly Martinez, a retired radio show host who gave so much to this community and connected with hundreds of people.

Rodriguez said, “I always wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps, and I feel like I did, but I made my imprint.”

You can now place orders through the Better By The Batch Facebook or Instagram pages, both at @betterbythebatch, or you can call Rodriguez at 208-530-9419.