Read full article on original website
Related
umich.edu
Black History Month discussion: The role of the arts in the #BlackLivesMatter movement
What is the role of the arts in advancing the #BlackLivesMatter movement?. A group of influential Black artists of different mediums will discuss in a Feb. 10 webinar, led by University of Michigan professor Antonio C. Cuyler. Each artist has contributed works in the theme of #BlackLivesMatter and used their platform to deepen understanding of the impact of racism.
Comments / 0