What is the role of the arts in advancing the #BlackLivesMatter movement?. A group of influential Black artists of different mediums will discuss in a Feb. 10 webinar, led by University of Michigan professor Antonio C. Cuyler. Each artist has contributed works in the theme of #BlackLivesMatter and used their platform to deepen understanding of the impact of racism.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO