Read full article on original website
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
FanSided
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
sfstandard.com
Remembering the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl With So Much Drama, the Lights Went Out
Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of the San Francisco 49ers’ 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, a game that’s remembered as one of the most iconic in NFL history. The two-week leadup to the game consisted of narratives aplenty surrounding head coaching brothers Jim...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 49ers Team Up With LA Chargers and Rams for Girls Flag Football
The San Francisco 49ers may compete with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams for fan support, but the three teams recently joined forces to support the introduction of girls flag football as a state-sponsored high school sport. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) met Friday and unanimously passed the...
Comments / 0