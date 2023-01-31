ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Three predictions for Alabama-LSU

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama (19-3, 9-0 in SEC) in its matchup with LSU (12-10, 1-8) Saturday (3 p.m. CT/ESPNU) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama will not make 20 3s -- but it probably won't be for a lack of trying. The Tigers have gotten a firsthand look...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

