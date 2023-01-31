ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52,000 Pounds Of Sausage, Charcuterie Meats Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

More than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie meats have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination , the United States Department of Agriculture announced in a news release on Sunday (January 29).

The recalled products were produced on various dates between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022 and shipped to nationwide retailers between December 23, 2022 and January 17, 2023. The products included in the recall are listed below per USDA.gov:

  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.
  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.
  • 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

All of the included products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during a routine inspection, which yielded Listeria monocytogenes "on surfaces in which the product came into contact." The USDA said there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products included in the recall as of Sunday's announcement.

Symptoms for listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to FSIS .

