targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pimicotinib for TGCT

Based on results from a phase 1b study of pimicotinib showing the therapys efficacy in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor, the agent has gained breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the CSF-1R inhibitor, pimicotinib (ABSK02), for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial...
Benzinga

FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

A Life-Saving Breakthrough: Scientists Uncover Japanese Fruit Juice That May Help Prevent Lung Cancer

Using a mouse model, Japanese researchers unleash the likely mechanism of action of Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice on lung cancer development. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products are known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer. “Sarunashi” (Actinidia arguta) is an edible fruit cultivated in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture.
MedicalXpress

In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia

For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
MedicalXpress

Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure

When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
targetedonc.com

FDA Clears Study of Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma

An investigational new drug application for IMPT-314 has been cleared by the FDA. A phase 1/2 trial investigating the agent will be initiated in early 2023. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for the bispecific autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, IMPT-314, for the treatment of patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).1.
kalkinemedia.com

Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests

(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
biopharmadive.com

Head of FDA gene therapy office set to retire in March

The Food and Drug Administration office that oversees gene and cell therapies is about to lose its leader amid a major organizational transition and expansion. Wilson Bryan, who’s served as director of the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies since 2016, has decided to retire, an agency spokesperson confirmed to BioPharma Dive. The FDA expects the retirement to become effective in March. Pink Sheet first reported the news.
infomeddnews.com

Xenex Makes De Novo Petition to FDA for LightStrike UV Room Disinfection Technology

Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced it has filed a De Novo petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for medical device market authorization of its LightStrike+ ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology. The company’s patented device uses...
biopharmadive.com

FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to BEA-17 for Glioblastoma Treatment

After more than 15 years with no new treatments for glioblastoma, a novel LSD1 small molecule has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to BEA-17 for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma (GBM).1. BEA-17, a first-in-class LSD1 inhibitor, is designed to...
raps.org

FDA draft guidance addresses use of external controls to assess effectiveness of new drugs and biologics

The FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) have issued draft guidance describing sponsors can leverage external controls, such as use data from registries and electronic health records, in lieu of data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs and biologics.
medtechdive.com

FTC orders GoodRx to stop sharing users’ health data with advertisers, issues $1.5M fine

The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing GoodRx for sharing users’ sensitive health information with advertisers, in the agency’s first enforcement action under the Health Breach Notification Rule. The FTC filed an order with the Department of Justice on Wednesday that would prohibit GoodRx from sharing user health data...
Healthcare IT News

Patient data and insights to enable value-based care and improve payment integrity

Value-based care is emerging in the healthcare ecosystem, largely due to its ability to offer benefits for everyone from patients to physicians to payers. With the power of data and analytics, users can track and improve patient outcomes and control healthcare costs while delivering better quality of care. Patient 360 can provide an optimal experience to patients and healthcare providers with first-rate payment integrity.

