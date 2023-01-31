Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pimicotinib for TGCT
Based on results from a phase 1b study of pimicotinib showing the therapys efficacy in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor, the agent has gained breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the CSF-1R inhibitor, pimicotinib (ABSK02), for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial...
raps.org
Shuren: FDA needs new authorities to prevent device shortages beyond public health emergencies
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) device center says he will continue to work with Congress and the medtech industry to pass legislation to prevent potential medical device shortages before a public health emergency must be declared. Jeff Shuren, Center for Devices and Radiological Health...
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
scitechdaily.com
A Life-Saving Breakthrough: Scientists Uncover Japanese Fruit Juice That May Help Prevent Lung Cancer
Using a mouse model, Japanese researchers unleash the likely mechanism of action of Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice on lung cancer development. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products are known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer. “Sarunashi” (Actinidia arguta) is an edible fruit cultivated in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
FDA revokes authorization for key anti-COVID drug, a blow for vulnerable Americans
Evusheld was designed to protect immunocompromised people from serious cases of COVID-19, but the latest Omicron variants have rendered the drug useless.
MedicalXpress
In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia
For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
MedicalXpress
Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure
When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
targetedonc.com
FDA Clears Study of Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
An investigational new drug application for IMPT-314 has been cleared by the FDA. A phase 1/2 trial investigating the agent will be initiated in early 2023. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for the bispecific autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, IMPT-314, for the treatment of patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).1.
kalkinemedia.com
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
biopharmadive.com
Head of FDA gene therapy office set to retire in March
The Food and Drug Administration office that oversees gene and cell therapies is about to lose its leader amid a major organizational transition and expansion. Wilson Bryan, who’s served as director of the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies since 2016, has decided to retire, an agency spokesperson confirmed to BioPharma Dive. The FDA expects the retirement to become effective in March. Pink Sheet first reported the news.
infomeddnews.com
Xenex Makes De Novo Petition to FDA for LightStrike UV Room Disinfection Technology
Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced it has filed a De Novo petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for medical device market authorization of its LightStrike+ ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology. The company’s patented device uses...
MedicalXpress
Findings of large clinical trial may have major implications for treatment of small-cell lung cancer
A clinical trial led by Upstate Medical University radiation oncologist Dr. Jeffrey Bogart may have major implications for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The study, "High-Dose Once-Daily Thoracic Radiotherapy in Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer," was published Jan. 9 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The Bogart-led clinical trial, which...
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to BEA-17 for Glioblastoma Treatment
After more than 15 years with no new treatments for glioblastoma, a novel LSD1 small molecule has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to BEA-17 for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma (GBM).1. BEA-17, a first-in-class LSD1 inhibitor, is designed to...
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses use of external controls to assess effectiveness of new drugs and biologics
The FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) have issued draft guidance describing sponsors can leverage external controls, such as use data from registries and electronic health records, in lieu of data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs and biologics.
medtechdive.com
Medtech M&A outlook for 2023: Spinoffs, China exits, AI opportunities poised to spur deal rebound
Medtech companies hit the brakes on large mergers and acquisitions last year with 11 transactions valued above $1 billion compared with 21 “megadeals” in 2021, according to data from consulting and accounting firm EY. The slowdown may be short-lived, industry observers say. While medtech dealmakers and advisers expect...
medtechdive.com
FTC orders GoodRx to stop sharing users’ health data with advertisers, issues $1.5M fine
The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing GoodRx for sharing users’ sensitive health information with advertisers, in the agency’s first enforcement action under the Health Breach Notification Rule. The FTC filed an order with the Department of Justice on Wednesday that would prohibit GoodRx from sharing user health data...
Healthcare IT News
Patient data and insights to enable value-based care and improve payment integrity
Value-based care is emerging in the healthcare ecosystem, largely due to its ability to offer benefits for everyone from patients to physicians to payers. With the power of data and analytics, users can track and improve patient outcomes and control healthcare costs while delivering better quality of care. Patient 360 can provide an optimal experience to patients and healthcare providers with first-rate payment integrity.
Comments / 0