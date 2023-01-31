Read full article on original website
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
Middle School Girls Basketball: Clarkton School School of Discovery 13, Bladenboro 8
BLADENBORO – Nevaeh Brown scored 5 of her game-high 7 points in the 2nd half as Clarkton School of Discovery rallied for a 13-8 Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls‘ basketball victory over Bladenboro Thursday. Coach Hakeem Swindell’s Lady Blue Devils moved into 1st place in the Waccamaw’s ‘A’...
Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
Girls Basketball: Fairmont 56, West Bladen 31
FAIRMONT – A 15-2 2nd quarter spurt propelled Fairmont to a 24-10 halftime lead and eventual 56-31 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday night. Senior Lainey Autry sparked the Lady Knights to the early lead, sinking a free throw, turning a Megan Pait assist into...
Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting Feb. 11
The Mother County Genealogical Society will meet on Saturday February 11 at 12:30 p.m. inside the Bladenboro Historical Society Building located at 818 South Main Street. All with an interest in history and genealogy are welcome. Albert Shaw will present a program on the history and methods for extracting tar...
Business owner celebrates 35 years in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.
Wilmington Black History Month celebrations kicking off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington is celebrating the role many African Americans played in Southeastern North Carolina history. “Black History Month for the City of Wilmington should be a time of celebration. Often times if you infuse it with other history throughout the year, it tends to get lost in the shuffle. This is a time for us to actually focus on our own history and the folks that contributed to this great city that we have,” said Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the City of Wilmington.
Middle School Boys Basketball: Elizabethtown 40, Tar Heel 18
TAR HEEL – Nathan Demery and Jaden Lewis combined for 20 points Thursday night to lead Elizabethtown to a 40-18 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘AA’ Division boys’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Demery led all scorers with 12 points, and Lewis followed with 8 points. Center...
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Feb. 1:. 1. Community Naloxone Training: Today, 6 p.m., Spaulding Monroe Culture Center Suite 2, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro. Sponsored by Bladen County Health Department and Bladen County Emergency Medical Services. Information: Tamisha Purdie at 910-872-6256 or tpurdie@bladenco.org. 2....
Golden Tornadoes defeat the Knights
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 56-31 victory on Wednesday. The first quarter was a
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies
By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
'We value life experiences.' Police and fire in Apex, Fayetteville seek diversity on force
"We interact with the community more than any other arm of public government."
ABC11 Black History Month: Darrell T. Allison, J.D.
Darrell T. Allison, J.D. is the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the second-oldest public university in the UNC System. Under his leadership, he has successfully boosted institutional resources, revitalized the campus, and led efforts to participate in affordable tuition as part of the NC Promise Tuition Plan.
